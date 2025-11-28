New Delhi: Tata Coffee Grand, an instant coffee brand from Tata Consumer Products, has introduced a new campaign titled ‘Not Just Your Regular Coffee’, centred on themes of individuality and self-expression among younger consumers.

The campaign features actors Abhay Verma and Pratibha Ranta and presents everyday situations that reflect the perspectives of Gen Z audiences who often challenge convention and prioritise authenticity. According to the company, the narrative mirrors the outlook of young Indians who question long-held norms and are comfortable voicing their opinions.

Tata Coffee Grand Premium is described as a blend containing Flavour Locked Crystals, intended to enhance taste and aroma. The product is associated with the ‘Shik Shik Shik’ sound made when the pack is shaken, which the brand uses as a distinguishing cue within the campaign.

Puneet Das, President, Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia, Tata Consumer Products, said: “Today’s generation doesn’t settle for ordinary. They live authentically, speak boldly, and never shy away from voicing their opinions. Tata Coffee Grand Premium mirrors that spirit with its premium coffee blend, elevated by Flavour Locked Crystals that lock in great taste & aroma. The Shik Shik Shik is more than a sound it’s the unmistakable identity of coffee that is not just your regular coffee.”

Arpan Bhattacharyya, Executive Director, Head of Creative, Copy (South) at MullenLowe Lintas, added: “Catering to an all-new generation of coffee lovers, we shaped the campaign with the unique characteristics that define our Gen Z audience who are bold, authentic, and unafraid to voice their opinions. This established a seamless fit between a generation unafraid to be heard, and a product that has a unique voice of its own.”

The campaign will be visible across digital platforms, social channels, and other youth-focused media spaces in major cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Kolkata, coinciding with the winter season.

Watch the campaign films: