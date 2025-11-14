Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 14, 2025

- Nov 14, 2025 18:51 IST
Talent Tracker of the week: Notable appointments in business and media
BestMediaInfo.com tracks last week’s major leadership appointments, promotions, and exits impacting the world of advertising, marketing and media. Read more...
- Nov 14, 2025 17:56 IST
News18 network hits over 1 mn YouTube viewers during Bihar election count
Combined live streams from News18 India, Bihar & Jharkhand, and MP & Chhattisgarh drew nearly one million concurrent viewers, reflecting high public interest in Bihar results. Read more...
- Nov 14, 2025 17:34 IST
DPDP ‘18-month runway’ is a myth, say industry leaders as compliance clock starts now
As the government sets the DPDP Rules, 2025, into motion with a phased rollout, the industry is already signalling that the toughest phase starts immediately. Read more...
- Nov 14, 2025 17:11 IST
“The real proof-of-the-pudding will be enforcement”: Legal experts break down what the final DPDP Rules really mean
Phased enforcement of Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules begins now, with Consent Managers getting a one-year window and full obligations due by mid-2026. Read more...
- Nov 14, 2025 16:46 IST
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 sees sharp rise in ads across TV and digital
TAM Sports data shows top advertisers and brands expanding sharply, while fuel and petroleum products dominated sector-wise advertising during the tournament. Read more...
- Nov 14, 2025 16:42 IST
Marico’s Q2FY26 ad spends up 19% to Rs 345 crore, revenue growth by 31%
For the half year, the homegrown FMCG major spent Rs 644 crore on advertising and sales promotion, up around 22 per cent from Rs 530 crore in H1FY25. Read more...
- Nov 14, 2025 16:00 IST
Anita Kotwani quits dentsu as Chief Client Officer, South Asia
Kotwani joined the group in 2020 as CEO, Carat India, from Mindshare where she was Senior Vice President, New Business and Client Lead for The Walt Disney business. Read more...
- Nov 14, 2025 15:44 IST
Dove joins Reebok to explore resilience and recovery in new campaign
The campaign features limited-edition sneakers inspired by Kintsugi and tells stories of women who rebuild, recover, and find strength in everyday challenges. Read more...
- Nov 14, 2025 15:38 IST
Hakuhodo.Wyng wins creative mandate for Dr Willmar Schwabe’s Dizester
The mandate covers creative strategy, integrated communication and on-ground activity for Dizester Herbal and Dizester Granules across key northern and eastern markets. Read more...
- Nov 14, 2025 15:03 IST
Super 7 ads of the week: Brands lean into storytelling, nostalgia and real-life situations
BestMediaInfo.com curates the most talked-about ads that made an impact last week across brands and platforms. Read more...
- Nov 14, 2025 14:51 IST
Delhi HC restrains rogue apps after JioStar flags illegal streaming of India’s cricket tours
The Court acknowledged JioStar’s exclusive global broadcast rights for BCCI events through 2028, spanning live and recorded coverage across its television network and JioHotstar platform. Read more...
- Nov 14, 2025 14:48 IST
NDTV appoints Koreel Lahiri as Chief of Strategy and Innovation
Lahiri’s career spans financial news, corporate strategy and regional investment, including roles at Bloomberg TV India, CNBC TV18, The Times Group and MDIF. Read more...
- Nov 14, 2025 12:45 IST
MeitY notifies digital personal data protection Rules, 2025, begins phased rollout
While the law itself came into force earlier, the operational rules now specify which provisions take effect immediately, which will apply after one year. Read more...
- Nov 14, 2025 11:40 IST
FICCI Young Leaders Summit gathers emerging leaders to discuss on enterprise and policy
The summit opened with Harsha V Agarwal and Shashwat Goenka, and included the introduction of the FICCI Young Leaders Helpdesk and new YLF Chapters in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. Read more...
- Nov 14, 2025 11:29 IST
JioStar’s year one: Inside the engine that powers India’s screens and streams
On the entertainment giant’s first anniversary, BestMediaInfo.com unpacks its journey from financial performance to technology plays and brand positioning. Read more...
- Nov 14, 2025 11:15 IST
How childhood curiosity shaped creative journey of Chandni Mehta of FCB Kinnect
Mehta’s shift from early curiosity to a deeper sense of belonging came with the realisation that advertising depends on insight, strategy, culture, and true audience understanding. Read more...
- Nov 14, 2025 11:09 IST
EU investigates Google over alleged unfair demotion of publisher content in search results
The European Commission said it is examining whether Google’s “site reputation abuse” rules, introduced in March 2024, are hurting publishers by lowering the visibility of some of their content. Read more...
- Nov 14, 2025 10:43 IST
Choice Equity Broking highlights everyday confusion in new investing campaign
The campaign uses relatable moments of everyday indecision to highlight how overthinking often delays financial decisions, drawing parallels between daily confusion and investing behaviour. Read more...
- Nov 14, 2025 10:16 IST
Aaj Tak crosses 1 mn YouTube concurrent users mark as Bihar counting unfolds
News18 India held the second position with 424,323 concurrent users at its peak. India TV followed with 152,462, while Zee News reached 74,611. Read more...
- Nov 14, 2025 10:07 IST
Balaji Telefilms Q2 revenue falls 66% on pivot to digital products
Total income from operations in Q2 stood at Rs 48.8 crore, sharply lower than Rs 144.4 crore recorded in Q2FY26. Read more...
- Nov 14, 2025 09:57 IST
GCPL's Sitapati case for Muuchstac: profit first, micro-influencers strategy
MD & CEO says the go-to-market is frugal: no TV advertising, no performance marketing, no post-promotion; only a network of micro-influencers and organic content. Read more...
