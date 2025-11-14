New Delhi: The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 recorded a sharp rise in advertising activity across live match broadcasts, according to data from TAM Sports. The study, based on 31 matches from both the 2022 and 2025 editions, shows that average ad volume per match nearly tripled this year compared with 2022.

The final between India and South Africa set a new high, registering a 23.5-fold increase in advertising seconds compared to the 2022 final. Semifinal fixtures recorded an 8.6x rise, while the league stage grew by 77% over the cburorresponding phase in the previous edition.

India’s matches continued to be the biggest driver of advertising, with ad volumes rising more than threefold, while games involving non-India teams saw a 57% increase. Despite the broader spread of channels, 20 channels in 2025 versus 10 in 2022, the tournament recorded a 28% growth in ad volume per channel per match.

Advertisers, categories and brands expand sharply

The number of advertisers increased 2.8x in 2025, while categories and brands grew 2.5x and 2.6x respectively. Advertisers’ concentration remained high: the top five advertisers contributed over 80% of total ad volume in both editions.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co accounted for the largest share in 2025 at 47%, followed by Google at 22%. In 2022, the top advertiser was Hyundai Motor India with 20%. The report notes that the top five brands made up 78% of ad volumes in 2025, compared with 64% in 2022. Aramco was the leading brand this year, whereas Google Search Engine topped the list in 2022.

Sector and category shifts

Fuel and petroleum products dominated sector-wise advertising in 2025, with a 47% share. Services followed at 28%.

In contrast, the 2022 tournament was led by the services sector (29%), followed by auto (21%) and education (19%). Category distribution also saw changes. Corporate-petroleum products held the highest share at 47% in 2025, while e-commerce wallets contributed 22%. Only one e-commerce category featured in the top five this year, down from three in 2022.