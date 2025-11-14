Aaj Tak, News18 Network cross 1 mn YouTube concurrent users mark as Bihar counting unfolds

New Delhi: As the vote counting for the Bihar assembly elections intensified on Friday, Aaj Tak and News18 Network created new records on YouTube, with both crossing the one million mark in concurrent live viewers.

Aaj Tak’s live feeds on YouTube surged past the milestone early in the morning. At the peak of its coverage, the channel’s combined feeds logged 1,094,338 concurrent users at around 8.30 am, according to live analytics accessed by BestMediaInfo.com.

News18 Network’s Hindi and regional channels together also breached the one million concurrent viewers threshold on YouTube. Across News18 India, News18 Bihar & Jharkhand and News18 MP & Chhattisgarh, the network’s combined live streams crossed the seven-figure mark as interest in the Bihar verdict climbed through the morning.

Within the Hindi news genre, News18 India held the second position on YouTube after Aaj Tak, with 424,323 concurrent users at its peak. India TV followed with 152,462 concurrent viewers, while Zee News reached 74,611.

Times Now Navbharat and TV9 Bharatvarsh rounded out the list with 50,271 and 39,435 concurrent users, respectively, underscoring the sharp spike in live digital news consumption around the Bihar assembly results.