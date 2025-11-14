New Delhi: Hakuhodo.Wyng has secured the creative mandate for Dizester, the digestive health brand from Dr Willmar Schwabe India, following a multi-agency pitch.
The assignment covers creative strategy and integrated communication for Dizester Herbal, a herbal digestive tonic, and Dizester Granules, positioned as an Ayurvedic alternative to conventional laxatives.
The mandate includes planning, creative development, digital activity and on-ground retail engagement across key regions such as Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal. The approach is focused on strengthening visibility and expanding consumer and retailer outreach in these markets.
Nitin Kumar, Brand Manager, Dizester, said, “Dr. Willmar Schwabe is a leading brand in the homeopathy and phytopharmaceuticals and is now strengthening its position in the herbal category with Dizester Herbal. Partnering with Hakuhodo.Wyng gives us a team that not only understands the dynamics of the wellness space but also brings strong creative thinking to help us stand apart in a crowded market. We look forward to building a meaningful and impactful brand journey together.”
Shobhit Mathur, Managing Partner, Hakuhodo.Wyng, added, “At Hakuhodo, our philosophy is to see ‘sei-katsu-sha’, people, as whole human beings, not just consumers. With Dizester, we aim to move beyond functional, problem-solution narratives and create a brand world that feels emotionally resonant, culturally grounded, and creatively distinctive. This is where we thrive, at the intersection of human insight and bold storytelling.”