Anita Kotwani quits dentsu as Chief Client Officer, South Asia

New Delhi: Anita Kotwani has resigned from dentsu South Asia, BestMediaInfo.com has learnt from reliable sources.

Kotwani was most recently Chief Client Officer, South Asia, dentsu. In that role, announced earlier this year in April alongside Amit Wadhwa’s elevation as CEO, Dentsu Creative & Media Brands, South Asia, she was tasked with driving client-centric growth across creative, media and CXM, and strengthening the network’s presence in areas such as business transformation, retail and commerce.

Kotwani joined the group in 2020 as CEO, Carat India, moving from Mindshare India where she was Senior Vice President, New Business and Client Lead for The Walt Disney business. At Carat, she was responsible for the agency’s strategic direction and growth and was closely involved in building tools and capabilities around data, digital and content.

She was later elevated to CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu, in March 2023, taking charge of all media businesses across the region, including Carat, iProspect, dentsu X, Posterscope and media investment arm Amplifi.

In that role, she was seen as a key driver of the network’s integrated media proposition in one of its fastest-growing markets.

Across her career spanning more than two decades, Kotwani has managed media mandates for categories such as consumer durables, financial services, FMCG and multinational brands, and has led relationships for clients including Aditya Birla Group, Kellogg, ICICI Group, Facebook, Byju’s and The Walt Disney Company, among others.

She is also a regular on the awards circuit, chairing and serving on juries for platforms such as EMVIEs, Goafest and Kyoorius.

dentsu is yet to announce a replacement for Kotwani.