New Delhi: Dove and Reebok have collaborated on a campaign called ‘Reborn in My Kicks’, highlighting stories of women who have rebuilt and rediscovered themselves. The initiative brings together Dove’s focus on care and Reebok’s celebration of resilience, exploring strength beyond the gym and into everyday life.

The limited-edition collection draws inspiration from Kintsugi, the Japanese art of mending broken pottery with gold. Each sneaker features metallic lines and textured seams that symbolise renewal and the idea that every scar tells a story.

Sairam Subramanian, Vice President, Hair Care, Hindustan Unilever, said, “Reborn Stronger is more than a campaign; it’s a movement that celebrates the beauty of rebuilding, in hair, in life, and in spirit. Sports is filled with stories of resilience, where individuals overcome adversity and are reborn stronger. Through our collaboration with Reebok, we are taking this philosophy beyond care into culture, championing women who turn every setback into strength. This partnership perfectly mirrors Dove’s own rebirth as a brand rooted in science, care, and empowerment.”

Arjun Ramamoorthy, Brand Head, Reebok India, added, “At Reebok, we’ve always believed that strength isn’t defined by how hard you can push but by how many times you rise after being knocked down. Reborn in My Kicks is our celebration of that spirit of women who rebuild themselves with courage and grace. Partnering with Dove allows us to take this belief beyond sport and into culture, reminding everyone that resilience is beautiful, and every mark of struggle is also a mark of strength.”

The collection is available online and in select Reebok stores in Mumbai, Bangalore and New Delhi. In-store Kintsugi workshops accompany the campaign, allowing visitors to engage with the art form that inspired the design and its message of rebuilding with purpose.

Watch the campaign films :