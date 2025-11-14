New Delhi: Bill Bernbach once said, “the most powerful element in advertising is the truth.” For Chandni Mehta, Co-Founder & COO, FCB Kinnect, that truth found her unexpectedly at the age of three, on a Coca-Cola ad set with Sushmita Sen.

“I didn’t know what advertising was,” she recalls, “but I remember the energy on set, the roles everyone played, and how the story was taking shape around me. That feeling of being part of something bigger stayed with me.”

Even as a child, Mehta was unafraid in front of the camera. When asked what she wanted to be, she simply said, “Police officer”, honest, unfiltered, and instinctive. That instinct, she says, is what guides her work in advertising today: focus on truth, simplicity, and emotion.

From an advertising perspective, her early experience mirrors a key principle: authenticity matters. Campaigns succeed when they capture human truth and connect emotionally, not just when they sell a product. Mehta’s fascination with why stories work, how audiences react, and what moves people can be traced back to that first set.

Her journey from curiosity to a sense of belonging came when she realised that advertising is more than ideas, it’s insight, strategy, and culture. “To create work that resonates, you must understand the business, the consumer, and the context. That’s where I felt I truly belonged,” she says. Here, imagination meets understanding: creativity only works when it connects with people and market realities.



Mehta’s lens continues to favour warmth, honesty, and human connection. “What holds people’s attention is not perfection; it’s authenticity.” In practical terms, that means campaigns should feel real and emotionally compelling, less about flashy execution, more about resonance.

Curiosity and playfulness, often seen as childlike traits, remain central to her leadership. “Curiosity keeps us learning and questioning. Playfulness keeps us agile. Leaders who lose that spark risk rigidity, and rigidity kills creativity.” For advertising teams, this translates into openness to experimentation, cultural engagement, and innovative thinking.

Two lessons from childhood still guide her: deep observation and groundedness. Even as a child model, she stayed disciplined, homework on set was non-negotiable. “Observation taught me to read energy, behaviour, and context. Humility keeps me connected to people and ideas.” These skills are vital for understanding audiences, teams, and culture.

Though she started in front of the camera, her curiosity always pulled her behind it. “I was drawn to the creators, the thinkers, the ones building the story. That’s where my curiosity truly lived.” Today, she applies the same curiosity to advertising: dissecting stories, finding human truth, and turning it into campaigns that resonate.

On Children’s Day, Mehta reflects on that three-year-old self, “You don’t know how beautifully life will unfold. Stay curious, observant, grounded. Everything you’re absorbing, the people, stories, energy, will help you create something meaningful. You may not become a police officer, but you’ll find a role where you protect ideas, champion people, and build with purpose.”

Mehta’s journey reflects a pattern often seen in creative industries, where early experiences with expression and observation contribute to how practitioners engage with storytelling as adults. In advertising, such formative moments frequently inform how professionals approach authenticity and audience connection.