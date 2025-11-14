New Delhi: Several organisations across diverse sectors have announced significant leadership changes, including new appointments for managing directors, chief marketing officers, heads of strategy, and senior editorial positions. The moves reflect a blend of domestic and international experience, with executives bringing expertise in areas such as marketing, digital transformation, analytics, and operations.. The updates span multiple industries, including consumer goods, media, technology, finance, and automotive, signalling ongoing shifts in leadership priorities and approaches in India’s corporate landscape.

Britannia’s Varun Berry exits; Rakshit Hargave to take over as MD & CEO

(Left) Varun Berry and Rakshit Hargave (Right)

Varun Berry has resigned as Vice-Chairman, Managing Director, and CEO of Britannia Industries, effective from the close of business on November 10, 2025, with the Board waiving his notice period. Rakshit Hargave will assume the role of Managing Director and CEO from December 15, 2025. Until then, Executive Director and CFO N. Venkataraman will hold additional charge. Hargave joins from Birla Opus, where he scaled operations and expanded distribution. His prior experience spans Beiersdorf, Hindustan Unilever, Jubilant Foodworks, Nestlé India, and Tata Motors, and he is an alumnus of FMS Delhi and IIT (BHU) Varanasi.

WPP names Elav Horwitz as first Chief Innovation Officer

Elav Horwitz

WPP has appointed Elav Horwitz as its first Chief Innovation Officer, a new role intended to strengthen applied-AI work and connect the company’s technology partners with its creative and strategic teams. Reporting to Chief Technology Officer Stephan Pretorius, she will oversee collaboration across innovation, talent development and technology integration. The appointment follows a series of recent hires in WPP’s global innovation function and expands work on programmes such as the Creative Tech Apprenticeship, advanced AI partnerships and co-creation within WPP Open and WPP Open Pro. The move reflects WPP’s continued focus on technology-led transformation.

Netflix India appoints Vamsi Murthy as Senior Director and Head of Marketing

Netflix India has appointed Vamsi Murthy as Senior Director and Head of Marketing. Murthy brings extensive experience across entertainment and digital sectors, having held senior roles at Disney+ Hotstar, BookMyShow, ZEE5, Myntra, MakeMyTrip, Reliance Communications, Radio Mirchi, and Jiostar. In his new role, he will oversee marketing strategy, brand leadership, and audience engagement across India, focusing on content, digital initiatives, and live entertainment experiences.

JioHotstar names David Zakkam SVP & Head of Analytics and Data Strategy

David Zakkam

JioHotstar has appointed David Zakkam as Senior Vice-President and Head of Analytics & Data Strategy. Zakkam, who brings over 21 years of experience across Uber, Meta, Swiggy, and Mu Sigma, will lead the digital analytics team, including Veeran Balasubramanian. In the role, he will collaborate with business, content, marketing, ads, engineering, and product teams to drive data-informed decision-making. At Uber, he led Data & Applied Science in India, at Meta he worked on user integrity initiatives, and at Swiggy he strengthened the analytics culture. He is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Calcutta.

Anita Kotwani quits dentsu as Chief Client Officer, South Asia

Anita Kotwani has resigned from her role as Chief Client Officer, South Asia, dentsu. She joined the group in 2020 as CEO of Carat India, moving from Mindshare India where she led new business and client relations for The Walt Disney Company. Kotwani was later promoted to CEO Media, South Asia, overseeing all media businesses in the region, including Carat, iProspect, dentsu X, Posterscope, and Amplifi. Over a career spanning more than 20 years, she has managed media mandates across FMCG, consumer durables, financial services, and multinational brands. dentsu has not yet announced a replacement.

NDTV appoints Siddhartha Sharma as Executive Editor for NDTV Auto

Sidharth Sharma

NDTV has appointed Siddhartha Sharma as Executive Editor for NDTV Auto. Sharma brings over 14 years of experience in journalism, digital storytelling, and branded content, with a focus on technology, mobility, and audience engagement. His career includes hosting and producing shows such as Technoholik on ET Now and Gadgets & Gizmos, launching India’s first digital-first auto and tech show on CNN-News18, and leading digital campaigns at Jagran New Media for brands like Apple, Hyundai, BMW, and Porsche. He will now oversee NDTV Auto’s editorial direction, covering mobility, sustainability, design, and innovation.

FCB Ulka names Manisha Sain as National Planning Director

Manisha Sain

FCB Ulka has appointed Manisha Sain as National Planning Director. Bringing over 15 years of experience in strategy and insight-led brand development, Sain has worked across personal care, financial services, and FMCG sectors. Her portfolio includes campaigns for Ariel, Sebamed, Visa, Johnson’s Baby, Symphony Air Coolers, Rio Sanitary Pads, Danone Toddler Nutrition, and Crompton. Recognised at global and regional awards including Cannes Lions, APAC and India Effies, she has also been ranked among the Top 10 Planning Directors globally by The Big Won report. Sain will lead strategic planning across FCB Ulka’s national operations.

NDTV appoints Koreel Lahiri as Chief of Strategy and Innovation

Koreel Lahiri

NDTV has named Koreel Lahiri as Chief of Strategy and Innovation. Lahiri brings over 25 years of experience across financial news, corporate strategy, and regional investment, having worked with Bloomberg TV India, CNBC TV18, The Times Group, and MDIF. He has overseen more than $250 million in investments, supported growth in media, technology, and digital-first organisations, and advised companies such as InMobi (Glance) and YourStory. An alumnus of the Indian School of Business, he holds certifications in private equity and AI fundamentals, and has contributed to programmes including the Google News Startups Lab and initiatives at Columbia University.

PwC India appoints Navnit Nakra to lead Tech; Rajesh Sethi to head M&E and Sports

PwC India has named Navnit Nakra as Partner and Leader, Technology Sector, and Rajesh Sethi as Partner and Leader – Media, Sports and Entertainment. Nakra brings over 20 years of experience across consumer technology, enterprise sales, digital payments and e-commerce, including a tenure as India CEO at OnePlus. Sethi has more than 30 years of leadership experience across media, sports and financial services, having served as Global CEO of Ten Sports and Head of NBA India. Both will contribute to PwC India’s Technology, Media and Telecom practice, supporting clients through digital and ecosystem-driven transformation.

OLX India names Apoorv Pandey as chief marketing officer

Apoorv Pandey has been appointed chief marketing officer at OLX India. He brings extensive experience in digital marketing and growth, having held senior roles at Zepto, Zomato, Blinkit, and previously at OLX Group. Pandey has led initiatives in user acquisition, retention, brand strategy, customer lifecycle management, and campaign execution across TV and digital platforms. He also co-founded CodeRang, a digital solutions company serving e-commerce businesses in India and Southeast Asia. In his new role, Pandey will guide OLX India’s marketing strategy, brand campaigns, and overall growth initiatives across the platform.

NIPSEA Group appoints Sharad Malhotra as MD of Nippon Paint India

Sharad Malhotra

Sharad Malhotra has been named Managing Director of Nippon Paint India, effective December 1, 2025, succeeding Jon Tan and reporting to Group CEO Wee Siew Kim. Malhotra, the first Indian in the role, has spent 15 years with Nippon Paint, building its automotive refinish, wood coatings, and light industrial coatings business in India. He will oversee the company’s overall strategy, growth across all paint segments, and lead the global automotive aftermarket business.

Oriflame appoints Robert Bensoussan as chairman

Oriflame has named Robert Bensoussan as Chairman of Oriflame Holding and Oriflame Investment Holding PLC, effective after the company’s recapitalisation later this year. Bensoussan brings global brand experience, having led Jimmy Choo’s international expansion, chaired Feelunique.com, and served on boards including Interparfums and Lululemon. Alexander af Jochnick remains on the board.

Bhartendu Singh joins VinFast India as Chief Marketing Officer

Bhartendu Singh

Bhartendu Singh has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer at VinFast India. Based in Gurugram, he brings over 20 years of marketing experience across automotive and consumer durables, including leadership roles at Hyundai, Hitachi, Honda, Johnson Controls, AIMA, and Wings Media. Singh will lead marketing and brand initiatives for VinFast India as the company expands its presence in the country’s electric vehicle market, leveraging his expertise in product communication, brand building, and market development to strengthen VinFast’s engagement with consumers.

Diageo names former Tesco chief Dave Lewis as CEO

Dave Lewis

Dave Lewis, who led Tesco through a major financial turnaround, has been appointed CEO of Diageo, effective January 1, 2026. He succeeds Debra Crew, with former CFO Nik Jhangiani serving as interim CEO until year-end. Diageo, owner of over 200 brands including Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Baileys, and Don Julio, has faced supply chain issues, overstocking in Latin America, US tariffs, and weak consumer demand in certain markets. Lewis brings extensive experience in operational restructuring and consumer business leadership from Tesco and Unilever, and will step down as chair of Haleon before joining Diageo.

Simple Energy names Jitin Johnson as Head of Marketing and Kevin Thomas as Head of Brand

Kevin Thomas (L) and Jitin Johnson (R)

Simple Energy has appointed Jitin Johnson as Head of Marketing and Kevin Thomas as Head of Brand amid its expansion across India. Johnson, with 14 years of marketing experience, will lead omnichannel strategy, brand development, digital initiatives, and customer engagement. Thomas will oversee brand positioning and identity. The company has also expanded its marketing team to over 40 professionals to support its nationwide growth and strengthen its presence in the electric mobility sector.