Super 7 ads of the week: Brands lean into storytelling, nostalgia and real-life situations

New Delhi: Brands across categories have released a fresh slate of campaigns this week, leaning on everyday moments, cultural cues, and familiar characters to connect with consumers. From motorcycles positioned as companions to investing explained through daily indecision, the films explore relatability in different ways. Children’s Day narratives, creator-driven humour, revived duos, and refreshed product identities also feature in the lineup, alongside storytelling built on emotion, craftsmanship, and contemporary digital behaviour.

Hero Splendor plus frames the motorcycle as a companion in everyday life

McCann Worldgroup India has released a new campaign for Hero Splendor plus, presenting the motorcycle as a long-standing companion in everyday life. The film traces Splendor’s presence across generations, depicting it as part of daily routines, small journeys and moments of progress. It portrays life as a road in continuous motion, using familiar scenes to show how the motorcycle has remained a steady presence for riders over the years. The campaign also revisits cultural touchpoints to underline Splendor’s association with reliability, continuity and shared experiences across India.

Choice Equity Broking highlights everyday confusion in new investing campaign

Choice Equity Broking has launched its ‘Investment Mein No Confusion’ campaign, using relatable moments of daily indecision to illustrate how overthinking often delays financial decisions. Through time-lapse-style films showing situations like choosing an outfit or drafting a message, the campaign mirrors the hesitation many experience when investing. It positions the Choice FinX app as a tool designed to simplify this process, shifting from visuals of confusion to clearer navigation of stocks, mutual funds and IPOs.

Titan Eye+ introduces ancient-inspired ‘Ek Tara Test’ for early child eye screening

Titan Eye+ has launched the ‘Ek Tara Test’, a Children’s Day initiative inspired by an ancient hunter’s vision test, to encourage early eye screening for children. With over three crore Indian children estimated to have undetected vision issues, the campaign highlights how delayed check-ups often stem from misconceptions about eyesight being age-related. The film follows Sahiba, a young girl struggling with blurry vision, and introduces a glow-in-the-dark star-spotting activity that helps parents identify early signs of poor eyesight in a simple, non-clinical way.

Crocs leans on Himesh Reshammiya's pop culture appeal in new film

Crocs has released a new digital film, Your Crocs, Your Rizz, featuring Himesh Reshammiya in a creator-led piece that plays to his internet-popular persona. Developed by Kulfi Collective, the film positions self-expression at the centre, opening with Reshammiya striking his signature poses at a restaurant. A reverb version of Dil Ke Taj Mahal Mein underscores the moment before he compliments a fan’s Crocs, turning a brief interaction into a shared, playful vibe.

Sharmaji and Vermaji return to decode smarter savings with Reliance General Insurance

Reliance General Insurance has revived its popular Sharmaji–Vermaji duo in a new digital film that uses light-hearted banter to explain the benefits of long-term motor insurance. The film outlines how customers can secure uninterrupted coverage without yearly renewals through the company’s long-term two-wheeler and car package policies, which lock in rates from the first year and include protection against Own Damage and Third-Party risks. With optional add-ons such as Nil Depreciation, Engine Protect, and Roadside Assistance, the narrative simplifies policy choices while encouraging viewers to consider longer-term financial planning.

Johnson’s Baby explores the bond between parents and babies with Anil and Sonam Kapoor

Johnson’s Baby has refreshed its product range and identity, unveiling updated formulations, new packaging, and a mascot called ‘The Iconic Drop’. Alongside the changes, the brand has launched ‘It’s Pure Love’, a campaign featuring Anil and Sonam Kapoor that reflects the emotional connection between parents and their babies. Developed by FCB Group India, the film will run across television, digital, social, and on-ground platforms. The refreshed packs highlight ingredients and benefits more clearly, while the wider update focuses on transparency, sensitive-skin suitability, and sustainability through the use of recycled plastic.

Asian Paints WoodTech Emporio explores “Truly Italian” style with Dino Morea

Asian Paints WoodTech Emporio has rolled out its “Truly Italian” campaign featuring Dino Morea, using his part-Italian background to connect with the theme of authentic craftsmanship. Created by Ogilvy India, the campaign uses three playful short films to contrast everyday ideas of Italian style with the detail and sophistication behind Emporio’s wood finishes. Through setups involving Mango Tiramisu, Pink Sauce Pasta and an Italian Suit, the films highlight warmth, texture and artisanal quality. The Emporio range offers Clear and Colour finishes designed to enhance natural wood grain while performing reliably in Indian conditions.