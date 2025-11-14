New Delhi: As the political contest in Bihar unfolded and vote counting progressed on Friday, News18 Network recorded a new benchmark on YouTube, surpassing one million concurrent live viewers across its Hindi and regional channels.

Combined live streams from News18 India, News18 Bihar & Jharkhand, and News18 MP & Chhattisgarh exceeded the seven-figure mark as public interest in the Bihar results surged throughout the morning.

News18 India led with a peak of 443,191 concurrent viewers, consolidating its position in the competitive Hindi news space. News18 Bihar & Jharkhand drew 365,257 viewers, surpassing several national Hindi channels, while News18 MP & Chhattisgarh attracted 132,620 viewers, bringing the combined peak to 941,068.

Viewership also grew across other social media platforms, including Instagram and X, as audiences sought fast updates, live commentary, and analysis. Conversations around the Bihar election coverage trended across platforms, reflecting the public’s engagement with the results.