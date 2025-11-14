New Delhi: NDTV has appointed Koreel Lahiri as Chief of Strategy and Innovation, bringing over 25 years of experience across Asia’s content and capital markets. Lahiri has worked across financial news at Bloomberg TV India and CNBC TV18, corporate strategy and investment roles at The Times Group, and most recently as Investment Director, Asia at MDIF.

His career includes overseeing more than $250 million in investments, raising micro funds, and supporting growth across media, technology and digital-first organisations. He has also advised companies such as InMobi (Glance) and YourStory, and contributed to programmes including the Google News Startups Lab and initiatives at Columbia University.

An alumnus of the Indian School of Business, Lahiri holds certifications in private equity and AI fundamentals. Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said, “As NDTV expands into new frontiers, from digital platforms and creator ecosystems to global business experiences, we are focused on bringing in leaders who blend editorial depth with strategic vision. Koreel’s background in both capital markets and content innovation makes him uniquely positioned to shape NDTV’s next phase of growth.”

Commenting on his appointment, Lahiri said, “Media today sits at the intersection of investment, innovation, and influence. NDTV’s clarity of purpose and commitment to impact make it the ideal platform to explore new forms of storytelling and sustainable value creation. I look forward to contributing to this exciting journey.”