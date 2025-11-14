New Delhi: The FICCI Young Leaders Summit 2025 held its first Mumbai edition at Taj Lands End, bringing together young business leaders, policymakers, investors and innovators for discussions on leadership, enterprise and the country’s evolving economic landscape.

Organised by the FICCI Young Leaders Forum (YLF), the event marked a notable addition to FICCI’s efforts to support India’s next generation of decision-makers across policy, industry and entrepreneurship.

The inaugural session featured Harsha V Agarwal, President of FICCI, and Shashwat Goenka, Chair of the FICCI Young Leaders Forum and Vice Chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

The summit also saw the launch of the FICCI Young Leaders Helpdesk and the announcement of new YLF State Chapters in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka to expand youth-focused leadership networks.

“This Summit reaffirms that India’s transformation will be led by its youth, a generation that is informed, decisive and globally competitive,” said Agarwal.

“The energy and perspective we witnessed today prove that leadership is about purpose and progress, not hierarchy,” added Goenka.

The programme included several sessions featuring business founders, investors and policy specialists, with participation from Dhvanil Sheth of Skillmatics, representatives from Rukam Capital and 3one4 Capital, and other industry speakers.

A session on Artificial Intelligence and leadership included senior leaders from Google, Microsoft, Deloitte, WPP and BharatGPT, discussing how AI is influencing decision-making, organisational culture and the future workplace.

In a fireside conversation, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha discussed the importance of youth involvement in governance. “True leadership is about showing up with integrity and purpose, it’s not defined by age, but by vision,” he said.

MLA Aaditya Thackeray also contributed to a discussion on sustainability, innovation and city transformation, highlighting the role of policy and youth-led initiatives in addressing environmental and urban challenges.

Rishabh Shroff, Co-Chair of the FICCI Young Leaders Forum and Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said, “The Mumbai debut of the YLF Summit represents the rise of a collaborative generation, one that blends enterprise with empathy and innovation with impact.”

A session featuring next-generation leaders from long-standing business families, including Shashvat Somany, Sakshi Sage, Indraneel Chitale and Anandamayi Bajaj, examined governance shifts, digital transitions and evolving approaches to family-run enterprises.

The summit concluded with a discussion on building purpose-led brands, moderated by Akash Kamal of the TIC Network, involving creative entrepreneurs and digital business leaders. With the completion of its Mumbai debut, the FICCI Young Leaders Summit 2025 broadened its footprint as a platform bringing together perspectives from business, public policy and innovation, reflecting ongoing conversations around youth leadership and India’s development trajectory.