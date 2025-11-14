New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued an ex-parte ad-interim injunction in favour of JioStar India, restraining several mobile applications and websites, including Cricfy TV, from illegally streaming India’s upcoming cricket series against South Africa (November 14–19 December 2025) and New Zealand (January 11–31, 2026).

The order protects JioStar’s exclusive broadcast reproduction rights over the 18-match schedule.The Court noted that JioStar holds exclusive global digital and television rights for all BCCI events for the 2023–2028 cycle, confirmed by the board and secured through substantial commercial investment.

These rights cover live and recorded audio-visual content distributed across JioStar’s television channels and its OTT platform, JioHotstar. JioStar informed the Court that Android-based apps such as Cricfy TV have repeatedly engaged in unauthorised distribution of premium cricket content, including recent international fixtures.

The Court observed that these platforms continue to reappear under new domains and interfaces even after earlier blocking measures. Given the live nature of the upcoming matches, the Court ordered the immediate blocking of eight identified domains and user interfaces linked to the infringing services.

It also directed Domain Name Registrars, Internet Service Providers, the Department of Telecommunications, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to ensure compliance within 72 hours.

The order includes permission for real-time dynamic blocking of any additional applications or websites discovered during the tours, allowing swift intervention without the need for repeated court orders.