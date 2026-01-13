Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 13, 2026

- Jan 13, 2026 17:05 IST
Secret Alchemist secures $3m in seed funding from Unilever Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners
India’s clean perfume brand to use capital to expand product portfolio, strengthen R&D, and scale distribution while promoting ingredient-led, wellness-focused fragrances. Read more...
- Jan 13, 2026 16:52 IST
Amazon Ads India appoints Akila Jayaraman as Head of Agency Partnerships
Jayaraman brings extensive expertise across media planning, digital strategy, e-commerce advertising, and performance marketing in India and global markets. Read more...
- Jan 13, 2026 16:32 IST
AdCounty Media India appoints Gaurav Dikshit as Board Advisor
Dikshit brings over 20 years of experience in media planning, marketing, strategy, digital transformation, and content development across agencies and brands. Read more...
- Jan 13, 2026 16:29 IST
Zee to telecast Kabaddi Champions League Haryana across linear channels and Zee5
The inaugural season of KCL Haryana will be broadcast in Hindi and regional languages from January 25 to February 7, 2026, featuring eight franchises and state-sanctioned competition. Read more...
- Jan 13, 2026 15:36 IST
Delhi HC declares 'SOCIAL' a well-known trademark, grants permanent injunction against infringement
The Delhi High Court rules that The Shake Social’s use of the mark could mislead consumers, exploit Impresario’s reputation, and harm its brand goodwill. Read more...
- Jan 13, 2026 15:32 IST
Amagi raises Rs 805 crore from anchor investors; top three MFs corner 40% share
Amagi Media Labs allots shares to 42 anchor investors at the upper end of the price band ahead of its Rs 1,789-crore IPO, which opened on January 13. Read more...
- Jan 13, 2026 15:26 IST
Blinkit to end 10-minute delivery branding after Centre flags safety risks
The move follows ministry discussions with Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato, as firms agree to remove fixed delivery timelines amid concerns over gig worker safety. Read more...
- Jan 13, 2026 15:18 IST
White Gold invests in Unico Graphix as agency rebrands to Unico Creative Studios
Investment follows Unico Graphix’s transition into a broader creative and digital studio, with an expanded leadership team and increased focus on regional storytelling at scale. Read more...
- Jan 13, 2026 14:48 IST
Fadnavis launches News18 Marathi after Network18 completes Lokmat buyout
The rebranding follows Network18’s acquisition of IBN Lokmat News and brings the Marathi channel under the group’s national News18 brand structure. Read more...
- Jan 13, 2026 13:24 IST
What WPP achieved in India under CVL Srinivas as he retires in March
WPP said the next phase of leadership for India will be announced in due course. Read more...
- Jan 13, 2026 12:40 IST
X Corp files antitrust lawsuit against major music publishers, including Sony and Universal
X alleges that top music publishers, including Sony, Universal, and Warner, colluded through the NMPA to restrict negotiations, push high-cost licences, and disrupt users and revenue. Read more...
- Jan 13, 2026 12:36 IST
ServiceNow appoints Kaustubh Chandra as India CMO
Chandra joins ServiceNow to lead marketing operations in India, focusing on brand building, customer engagement, and unified go-to-market strategies. Read more...
- Jan 13, 2026 10:55 IST
Admitad names Samrat Dutta Commercial Director for APAC
Dutta will oversee Admitad’s commercial strategy in APAC, driving business growth, managing partner relations, and expanding the company’s regional presence. Read more...
- Jan 13, 2026 10:51 IST
Paramount Skydance sues WBD, lines up proxy fight to challenge Netflix deal
The bidder is seeking more disclosures on WBD’s valuation and spin-off structure tied to the $82.7 billion Netflix agreement. Read more...
- Jan 13, 2026 10:46 IST
Microsoft expands Copilot into online commerce with in-chat checkout and seller tools
New Copilot and Copilot Studio features introduce in-chat checkout, shopping agents and operational automation for retailers in the US and other markets. Read more...
- Jan 13, 2026 10:42 IST
Apple taps Google’s Gemini to power next-gen Siri under multi-year AI collaboration
Joint statement says Apple Foundation Models will be based on Gemini models and cloud tech, while Apple Intelligence continues to run on-device and via Private Cloud Compute with Apple’s privacy standards. Read more...
- Jan 13, 2026 10:19 IST
Nissan appoints Thierry Sabbagh Divisional VP and President, Middle East, KSA, CIS and India
Sabbagh’s role is extended to include India as Nissan outlines senior management changes across the AMIEO region and outlines upcoming product launches. Read more...
- Jan 13, 2026 10:11 IST
UK watchdog probes X over Grok’s sexualised AI images under Online Safety Act
Ofcom has decided to open a formal investigation to establish whether X has failed to comply with its legal obligations under the Online Safety Act, it stated. Read more...
- Jan 13, 2026 10:07 IST
Former Donald Trump advisor Dina Powell McCormick joins Meta as President
Former Goldman Sachs partner and ex-White House official moves from Meta’s board to management as Zuckerberg sharpens focus on AI infrastructure and long-term capital partnerships. Read more...
- Jan 13, 2026 09:39 IST
Why brands are turning advertising pitches into free strategy
As pitch season peaks, agencies allege “hoax pitches” are extracting free strategy. BestMediaInfo.com tracks the pattern, warning signs, and fixes like pitch fees. Read more...
- Jan 13, 2026 08:59 IST
Former Donald Trump advisor Dina Powell McCormick joins Meta as President
Former Goldman Sachs partner and ex-White House official moves from Meta’s board to management as Zuckerberg sharpens focus on AI infrastructure and long-term capital partnerships. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 13, 2026
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update