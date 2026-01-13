New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has declared the trademarks 'SOCIAL' as well-known under Section 2(1)(zg) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, and issued a permanent injunction against The Shake Social for infringement, passing off, and dilution. Justice Tejas Karia delivered the ruling on January 9, 2026, in the ex parte suit CS(COMM) 121-2025, filed by Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality, as per the news reports.

The court found that The Shake Social’s use of the mark in Gujarat could mislead consumers into associating its services with Impresario, potentially harming the brand’s goodwill. Justice Karia noted that the defendant was capitalising on the plaintiff’s established reputation and that there was a significant risk of consumer confusion, including engagement with inferior services.

The judge highlighted that the plaintiff had demonstrated continuous and extensive use of 'SOCIAL' since 2014, including nationwide operations, high turnover, and substantial promotional investments, which contributed to the marks’ recognition and distinctiveness.

The court also emphasised that 'SOCIAL' had acquired well-known status due to long-standing use, consumer association, and evidence of market presence, and it granted relief to prevent further unauthorised use. The ruling requires The Shake Social to cease use of the impugned marks, withdraw its trademark application, and destroy infringing materials. No orders on costs or damages were issued.