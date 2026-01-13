New Delhi: News18 Lokmat has been rebranded as News18 Marathi, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiling the channel’s new identity on Monday.

The rebranding comes after Network18 completed the acquisition of IBN Lokmat News Pvt. Ltd. in October 2025, resulting in the Marathi news channel becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Network18 group.

According to the company, the name change is intended to bring the channel under the broader News18 brand architecture, aligning it more closely with the group’s national news network while continuing its focus on regional coverage. The channel will retain its emphasis on Maharashtra-centric reporting across politics, governance, civic affairs, culture and development.

News18 Marathi operates with an extensive bureau presence across the state and has been a long-standing player in the Marathi television news market. The channel’s programming slate includes debate and current affairs formats such as Bade Mudde, Mulukh Maharashtra and Apla Maharashtra, which will continue under the new branding.

Network18 said the rebranding reflects a consolidation of its regional news operations following the acquisition and is part of a broader effort to standardise branding across its news portfolio. The editorial structure and on-ground reporting operations remain unchanged, according to people familiar with the development.

The Marathi news market is one of the most competitive regional television segments in India, with multiple national and regional broadcasters vying for audience share. Network18 already operates regional news channels in several languages under the News18 banner, including Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

With the transition to News18 Marathi, the channel becomes fully integrated into Network18’s regional news network, both in ownership and brand identity.