New Delhi: Admitad, a global performance marketing platform, has appointed Samrat Dutta as Commercial Director for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

In this role, Dutta will lead the company’s commercial strategy across APAC, managing regional business development, partner relations, and market expansion. He brings extensive experience in digital advertising and the agency ecosystem, with a record of revenue growth and partnership management across the region.

Prior to joining Admitad, Dutta held senior commercial and sales leadership positions, including Country Manager for Vietnam and Business Director for Global Agency Solutions APAC. His background spans digital media, advertising, and technology sectors.

Neha Kulwal, Managing Director at Mitgo, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Samrat to the Admitad leadership team. His deep regional insights and commercial acumen will be instrumental as we accelerate our expansion in APAC and deliver greater value to our partners and clients.”

Samrat Dutta said, “I’m excited to join Admitad and to work with talented teams across APAC. This is an incredible opportunity to scale performance marketing solutions and to unlock new commercial potential across diverse markets.”