New Delhi: ServiceNow has appointed Kaustubh Chandra as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for India. In his new role, Chandra will oversee marketing operations across the country, managing brand strategy, demand generation, and customer engagement initiatives.

Chandra joins ServiceNow from Airtel Business, where he held the position of CMO and Head of Digital Sales Group. At Airtel, he was responsible for strategic growth across domestic and international markets, leading marketing, sales operations, and digital initiatives. His work focused on integrating marketing and sales functions to support business growth and enhance customer engagement.

Chandra has also held leadership positions at NTT, IBM India, Dion Global Solutions, and other organisations, where he worked on marketing strategy, brand communications, digital sales, and revenue marketing. His experience spans B2B technology, cloud solutions, telecom, and enterprise services, with a focus on combining data-driven insights with digital and go-to-market strategies.

On his appointment, Chandra said, “Excited to be joining ServiceNow as India CMO, as the business continues to scale in India. I look forward to building a unified marketing engine that accelerates demand, strengthens the brand, and delivers measurable impact for customers.”