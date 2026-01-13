New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprises has entered into a broadcast partnership with the Kabaddi Champions League Haryana to televise and stream the league’s inaugural season across its linear television network and the Zee5 digital platform.

Officially sanctioned by the Amateur Kabaddi Association Haryana, the league will be held from January 25 to February 7, 2026, with eight franchises competing over a 14-day tournament. Matches will be broadcast live on channels including Anmol TV, Zee Yuva, Zee Bollywood, & Pictures HD, Zee Punjabi, along with Zee’s sports platforms, with feeds available in Hindi and regional languages.

The founding franchises participating in the first season are Karnal Kings, Gurugram Gurus, Rohtak Royals, Faridabad Fighters, Panipat Panther, Sonipat Stars, Bhiwani Bulls and Hisar Heros. The league will feature professional players and is guided by Dronacharya Awardee Shri Balwan Singh, with Rajesh Narwal and Mohit Chhillar serving as brand ambassadors.

Beyond live match coverage, the partnership includes additional programming on Zee5 such as player and coach podcasts, behind-the-scenes content and city-focused short films. Zee Entertainment said the league will be supported through network-wide promotion across television and digital platforms.

Laxmi Shetty, Head, Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast and Digital, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said that the company sees kabaddi as a sport deeply embedded in Indian culture and part of its broader content-led strategy. “At ‘Z’, we are committed to strengthening our content-tech leadership by bringing India’s most authentic and high-passion sports to every screen. Kabaddi is more than just a sport; it is a cultural legacy that resonates with the heartbeat of Bharat.”

She added that the partnership also creates commercial and audience engagement opportunities across platforms. “By partnering with Kabaddi Champions League Haryana, we are unlocking a massive opportunity for brands to connect with a deeply engaged, youth-led audience in a high-impact, event-based environment. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our strategy of diversifying our sports portfolio and monetizing niche, regional-first properties.”

She further said the network’s integrated reach allows it to support grassroots talent while offering scale to advertisers. “With our integrated ecosystem across Linear and Zee 5, we are not just broadcasting a tournament; we are building a professional stage for grassroots talent and providing advertisers with a high-trust platform to reach the real pulse of India.”

The league is also aligned with the Government of Haryana’s “Drug-Free Haryana” campaign, linking the tournament to broader social messaging around fitness and discipline.

A spokesperson for Kabaddi Champions League Haryana said, "We are thrilled to partner with ‘Z’, an iconic broadcaster that understands the soul of Indian entertainment and sports. Haryana is the global powerhouse of Kabaddi, and with ‘Z’s unparalleled reach, we can finally give our local champions the national visibility they deserve. By bringing together the best players and ensuring the best, high-octane games, we are creating the best viewing experience for fans across every screen in Bharat.

This league is a professional bridge for grassroots players to become national icons. With ‘Z’s expertise in storytelling and digital-first innovation, we are confident that the inaugural season will set a new benchmark for indigenous sports in India."

The season will be preceded by a state-wide trophy tour and will feature live commentary by Sunil Taneja and Vishwash Chauhan, along with live performances during match days.