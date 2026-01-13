Apple taps Google’s Gemini to power next-gen Siri under multi-year AI collaboration

New Delhi: Apple has picked Google’s Gemini models and cloud technology to underpin the next generation of Siri, in a multi-year collaboration that will see Apple’s next-gen Apple Foundation Models “based on” Gemini, the two companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

“Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology,” the statement said, adding that the models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, “including a more personalised Siri coming this year.”

Apple said it chose Gemini after evaluating options. “After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google's AI technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models,” the statement said.

The companies said Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and via Private Cloud Compute, and that Apple’s privacy standards will remain in place.

The announcement lands as Apple ramps up its AI push in India, where the company has been expanding its user base in the premium segment. Apple has also been rolling out Apple Intelligence availability and language support updates for Indian users, including localised English for India, via its software releases.

For Google, the deal is a marquee distribution win for Gemini, plugging the model into Siri and Apple Intelligence experiences across Apple’s device base. Reuters reported the tie-up as a major boost for Alphabet in the AI race, while Apple continues to position on-device processing and private cloud handling as central to its approach.