New Delhi: Financial services firm White Gold has made a strategic investment in Unico Graphix, following which the agency has rebranded as Unico Creative Studios.

The rebranding reflects the agency’s evolution from a boutique branding and social media firm into a wider creative and digital studio with expanded production, technology and immersive capabilities. As part of the transition, Meghana Joseph has joined the company as Director, working alongside existing directors Akshay Kumar and Sharath D M.

Founded in 2020 by Sharath D M and Akshay Kumar, Unico Graphix initially operated as a small branding and social media agency. Over time, the company expanded into large-format content production, including television commercials and brand films, serving a growing base of clients. The change in identity to Unico Creative Studios follows the broadening of its service offerings and internal structure.

Under its new name, the studio now operates as an integrated creative and digital solutions company, working across storytelling, design and technology-led experiences. Its work spans social campaigns, brand films, digital marketing, immersive formats such as AR and VR, AI-enabled services and large-scale content production.

Commenting on her appointment, Meghana Joseph, Director, Unico Creative Studios, said, “Unico is entering a powerful new chapter. The team, culture, and ambition here are rare. I’m excited to help scale the studio’s creative impact and build long-term value for brands across the country.”

Akshay Kumar, Director, Unico Creative Studios, said, “This investment allows Unico to strengthen its creative backbone, deepen client relationships, and build a studio that consistently delivers meaningful brand impact.”

Rahul Joseph, Founder and CEO, White Gold, said, “We’re extremely happy and proud of team Unico, their passion, pace, and clarity of vision stood out to us from the very beginning. Unico Creative Studios represents the future of creative and technology-infused storytelling, and we’re excited to support their journey as they scale their impact across India. This partnership is about building long-term value for both our organisations and for the brands we serve.”