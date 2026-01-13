New Delhi: Amagi Media Labs has raised Rs 805 crore from anchor investors ahead of its Rs 1,789-crore initial public offering, which opened for subscription on January 13, 2026. The company allotted 22,295,799 equity shares to 42 anchor investors at Rs 361 per share, the upper end of the price band.

The three largest domestic mutual fund houses, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund, together accounted for around 40% of the total anchor book. The issue marks one of the few instances where all three major fund houses have participated as anchor investors.

Other anchor investors include Birla Mutual Fund, Fidelity, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance, Tata Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, 360One, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Amundi, PGIM Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Susquehanna International, Bharti Axa, Isometry Capital, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs, Creaegis, Edelweiss Tokio Life, New Vernon Capital and Helios, among others.

Amagi’s anchor book comprises 35 resident and seven non-resident investors, including domestic and overseas funds as well as long-only insurance companies. The investment comes amid continued volatility in global equity markets.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 816 crore, with proceeds earmarked for technology and cloud infrastructure costs, potential inorganic growth through acquisitions and general corporate purposes. The public issue will close on January 16, with the bidding period extended to four days due to local municipal elections in Maharashtra.