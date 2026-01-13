New Delhi: Amazon Ads India has appointed Akila Jayaraman as Head of Agency Partnerships for its Local Customer Solutions (LCS) team.

In her new role, Jayaraman will lead agency partnerships across media, e-commerce, Amazon DSP, and full-funnel advertising solutions, enabling agencies and brands to connect brand building with performance through customer-focused insights.

Before joining Amazon, Jayaraman held senior roles at JioAds, where she oversaw e-commerce advertising strategy, product marketing, and business growth across platforms such as Ajio, Tira, and JioMart. Her previous experience also includes leadership positions at Cheil India, Essence, Madhouse, Comviva, Ericsson India, and Feedback Business Consulting, where she worked across media planning, digital strategy, performance marketing, and consumer insights.

Gulshan Verma, Director at Amazon Ads, welcomed Jayaraman to the team, noting on LinkedIn, “Welcoming Akila Jayaraman to the Amazon Ads India LCS team in her new role as Head, Agency Partnerships. Lots of work to do as it’s still Day 1!”