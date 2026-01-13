New Delhi: AdCounty Media India has appointed Gaurav Dikshit as an Advisor to its Board. In this role, he will collaborate with the leadership and board on strategic direction, including partnerships, growth metrics, and market expansion, while also exploring opportunities within digital ecosystems.

Dikshit brings over 20 years of experience across media, marketing, strategy, digital transformation, and content development. His career spans roles in media planning, corporate strategy, and leadership across agencies, brands, and entrepreneurial ventures.

He began his career in media planning with Grey Worldwide, working on brands such as BSNL, Wrigley’s, and Aviva, followed by RK Swamy handling BSNL and Blackberrys, and Starcom, where he worked on Samsung, LVMH, Kohler, and UCB.

He later assumed leadership positions including GroupM’s Mindshare, managing media planning, digital strategy, and integrated campaigns for clients such as Apollo Tyres, Swatch Group, Lufthansa, BPTP, and Volvo Cars. He also served at Samsung India in Strategy, Growth and Communication, and led RK Swamy Delhi as Media Head, overseeing campaigns for government initiatives including Digital India, Jan Dhan Yojana, PFRDA, Mudra Loan, and UNICEF.

As an entrepreneur, Dikshit has developed and scaled digital and content platforms targeting rural and growth markets, including platforms for children, leveraging his expertise in media, content, and technology.

Delphin Varghese, Co-founder and Whole Time Director at AdCounty Media, said, “Gaurav’s exceptional combination of strategic foresight, entrepreneurial experience, and understanding of both traditional and digital media provides our leadership with added strength. His expertise will contribute to developing AdCounty Media’s partner strategy, enhancing market position, and building long-term value for the company and its partners.”