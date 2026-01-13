New Delhi: Joy Personal Care has launched a new digital campaign titled ‘Behenhood’ during the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL), positioning it around the idea of women supporting and uplifting one another in sport. The campaign is part of the brand’s continued association with the UP Warriorz franchise.

Centred on everyday moments of camaraderie in women’s cricket, Behenhood brings attention to shared experiences on and off the field, including preparation routines, emotional support during high-pressure situations, and collective resilience. The campaign frames these moments as a long-standing but often understated aspect of women’s sport.

The initiative will roll out through a series of digital films released over the course of the WPL season. The first film features UP Warriorz players Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol and Phoebe Litchfield, along with content creator Meethika Dwivedi. The films offer a behind-the-scenes look at interactions that shape team dynamics, from humour and rituals to support during setbacks.

Sunil Agarwal, Co-founder and Chairman, Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), said, “We are proud to continue our association with the UP Warriorz for a new season. Empowering women has always been central to our purpose, and Behenhood campaign is our way of celebrating the strength that comes from women supporting one another. We’re proud to back athletes who embody resilience, ambition, and collective growth, and to stand alongside the UP Warriorz as they continue to inspire both on and off the field.”

Poulomi Roy, CMO, Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), said, “The idea behind our campaign Behenhood comes from what we see in sport today, especially in women’s cricket. For a long time, we celebrated individual excellence, but what’s truly powerful is seeing women come together as a team, backing each other through pressure, celebrating every win big or small, and standing strong in difficult moments.

That shift on the field reflects a deeper cultural change, one that goes beyond sport and into how women lead, work, and grow together every day. This campaign isn’t about spotlight moments; it’s about supporting a collective spirit year-round, where confidence grows through care and success matters more when it’s shared.”

Kshemal Waingankar, COO, Capri Sports, said, “At UP Warriorz, we believe that what truly defines a team is not just talent, but the way players show up for one another every single day. ‘Behenhood’ captures that spirit perfectly, the quiet encouragement, shared learnings, and collective ambition that power women’s sport. Our partnership with Joy Personal Care feels meaningful because it celebrates these values beyond the boundary line, reinforcing the idea that when women support women, the impact reaches far beyond the game.”

Watch the campaign films: