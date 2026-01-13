Former Donald Trump advisor Dina Powell McCormick joins Meta as President

New Delhi: Meta has appointed Dina Powell McCormick as President and Vice-Chairman, bringing the former Goldman Sachs partner and ex-White House official into a senior operating role as the company doubles down on “frontier AI” and large-scale infrastructure buildouts.

Announcing the move, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said McCormick’s experience across global finance and her relationships worldwide make her “uniquely suited” to help Meta manage its next phase of growth.

McCormick will join Meta’s management team and help guide the company’s overall strategy and execution. Her remit includes partnering with Meta’s compute and infrastructure teams to ensure the company’s multi-billion-dollar investments, from data centres and energy systems to global connectivity, deliver on business goals and “positive economic impact” in communities where Meta operates.

Meta also said she will drive an effort to build new strategic capital partnerships and explore “innovative ways” to expand the company’s long-term investment capacity, positioning the role at the intersection of infrastructure scale, financing and execution discipline.

McCormick was previously a member of Meta’s board and, according to the company, has been closely involved as it accelerated its pursuit of frontier AI and what Zuckerberg described as “personal superintelligence.”

Her background spans more than 25 years across finance, national security and economic development. Meta said she spent 16 years at Goldman Sachs, becoming a partner and holding senior leadership roles, including leading its Global Sovereign Investment Banking business. The company also highlighted her role in initiatives such as 10,000 Women, 10,000 Small Businesses and One Million Black Women.

In public service, she served as Deputy National Security Advisor to US President Donald J. Trump, and earlier worked under President George W. Bush as a Senior White House Advisor and Assistant Secretary of State. Most recently, she was Vice-Chair, President and Head of Global Client Services at BDT & MSD Partners, Meta said.