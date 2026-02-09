Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 9, 2026

- Feb 09, 2026 13:11 IST
MMA India outlines 2026 priorities across finance, AI and measurement
At its first board meeting of the year, MMA India brings together industry leaders to set out six focus areas around financial accountability, AI use cases, retail media, measurement and capability building. Read more...
- Feb 09, 2026 12:40 IST
Complan appoints Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as brand ambassador, unveils new campaign
The new campaign, titled ‘Thoda Plan, Thoda Complan’, draws on themes of routine, parental support and nutrition in children’s development. Read more...
- Feb 09, 2026 12:34 IST
Reliance Consumer buys majority stake in Australia’s Goodness Group
The deal includes ‘better-for-you’ beverage business and supports distribution of Nexba and PACE across newer markets including India and other regions. Read more...
- Feb 09, 2026 11:54 IST
OpenAI forms ads integrity team ahead of planned ChatGPT advertising tests
New hires expected to build systems for advertiser verification, brand safety and ad placement as company prepares small-scale ad rollout in the US. Read more...
- Feb 09, 2026 11:49 IST
Rajesh Kumar unveils ‘Decoding B2B Marketing’ book with 12 frameworks and AI layer
The title is presented as a visual, AI-enabled playbook built around 12 actionable frameworks, with QR codes linking readers to interviews and conversations with CMOs and marketing leaders. Read more...
- Feb 09, 2026 11:38 IST
Mayank Jain to step down as VP, Digital Ad Sales at TV9 Network
In his most recent role, he handled client and agency partnerships and ad sales across digital, publishing, live TV, VOD, CTV and OTT, and revenue strategy. Read more...
- Feb 09, 2026 11:34 IST
YRF denies link between ‘Mardaani 3’ promotions and viral Delhi missing persons claims
The denial comes after Delhi Police issued a public clarification stating that the online hype around the “missing girls” narrative was being pushed through paid promotion and warned of strict action against those “creating panic for monetary gains”. Read more...
- Feb 09, 2026 11:22 IST
ITC moves Calcutta HC against Britannia over alleged ‘Sunfeast Wowzers’ packaging imitation
ITC alleges infringement of trade dress and seeks injunction on Britannia’s ‘50:50 Cheese Dipped’; court directs parties to file affidavits, no interim order passed. Read more...
- Feb 09, 2026 10:23 IST
Why IPL 2026 is a turning point for mobile advertising
As the IPL moves closer to the 2026 season, mobile advertising is no longer trying to justify its presence alongside television. Read more...
- Feb 09, 2026 09:54 IST
Dish TV reports Rs 276.23 crore Q3 loss as subscription revenue falls
Exceptional loss of Rs 70 crore on impairment charges as Q3 revenue from operations falls 19.83% year-on-year to Rs 299.05 crore in the December quarter. Read more...
- Feb 09, 2026 09:41 IST
Why Indian consumers are losing patience with brands’ everyday experience failures
Havas CX India’s X Index 2025 flags rising “CX Debt” as customers grow intolerant of broken journeys, inconsistent service and gaps between brand promises and delivery, even as Tata Motors tops the rankings again. Read more...
- Feb 09, 2026 08:59 IST
Final OTT accessibility norms: MIB sets 36-month timeline, forms monitoring committee
Final norms exempt live and deferred-live programming, audio-only content and standalone short-form ads, while mandating captions, audio description and ISL for new content, accessible user interfaces, quarterly reporting and a three-tier grievance redress system. Read more...
