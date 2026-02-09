New Delhi: Religare Broking Limited, a full-service brokerage firm in India, has appointed Vijay Kumar Goel as Managing Director, adding to the company’s leadership team as it focuses on its broking operations and wealth product distribution.

Goel will be responsible for guiding Religare Broking’s strategic growth, enhancing client engagement, and further developing the firm’s digital and research capabilities in line with the evolving dynamics of India’s capital markets.

A national rank holder Chartered Accountant and qualified Cost Accountant, Mr. Goel has more than three decades of experience across broking, retail NBFC, asset management, investment and insurance products distribution, private wealth management, and affordable home finance.

He spent over 14 years with the Motilal Oswal Group, serving as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer across its broking and distribution, private wealth management, and home finance businesses. Before this, he worked for 11 years with the Aditya Birla Group across multiple financial services businesses, beginning his career in 1994.

Prior to joining Religare Broking, Goel was self-employed as an Executive Coach and Business Growth Consultant, mentoring senior leaders and advising financial services organisations on growth and transformation.

In a statement on the appointment, Indranil Choudhury, Group CHRO, Religare Enterprises, said, “Vijay brings a strong blend of market understanding, proven execution capability, and leadership experience. His appointment reinforces our commitment to strengthening Religare’s core broking business and wealth distribution business, while continuing to enhance customer-centricity and technology-led capabilities. We believe his appointment will be instrumental in advancing company’s next phase of growth.”

Goel, Managing Director, Religare Broking, said, “India’s capital markets are witnessing structural growth driven by rising retail participation, expanding investment products, and increasing digitisation. Religare Broking has a strong platform and legacy, and I look forward to building on this foundation by strengthening our core broking and product proposition, deepening client relationships, and leveraging technology to deliver differentiated and scalable growth.”