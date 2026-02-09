New Delhi: Mayank Jain, Vice-President, Digital Ad Sales at Associated Broadcasting Company (TV9 Network), will move on from the organisation after nearly seven years.

Jain joined TV9 Network in June 2019 as Deputy Vice-President, initially leading sales for TV9 Bharatvarsh. In 2020, he transitioned to head digital ad sales and was elevated to Vice-President, Digital Ad Sales in April 2024.

In his most recent role, he oversaw agency and client partnerships and advertising sales across publishing platforms, YouTube, live TV, video-on-demand, connected TV and OTT platforms, along with revenue strategy across the network’s platforms.

During his tenure, Jain held multiple leadership positions within the organisation and was involved in the network’s digital monetisation and integrated sales initiatives.

He has over 25 years of experience across media and sales management, having held senior roles at Disney Star TV, Fox International Channels, National Geographic Channel, 93.5 Red FM, Times Internet, NDTV Good Times, Bennett Coleman (The Times of India Group) and Eenadu (ETV). He began his career at Amar Ujala, where he worked in various roles across two separate stints.

Jain’s experience spans print, radio, linear and digital advertising sales, branded content, special intellectual properties and events.