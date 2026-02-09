New Delhi: Actor and entrepreneur Akshay Kumar has appointed Exceed Group of Companies as a strategic partner to oversee and consolidate his brand and business operations. The collaboration is intended to strengthen the structure, scale, and long-term direction of Kumar’s professional ecosystem.

Kumar, known for his disciplined approach to his ventures, continues to rely on his core team, including Vedant Baali and Zenobia Kohla, who manage strategy, growth, and day-to-day operations. Exceed Group will integrate into this team to further streamline brand strategy, commercial partnerships, and business development.

“I have always believed that strong teams and the right people are key to building a sustainable enterprise. Getting the Exceed Group on board aligns with this thought and long-term value creation across my brand and business interests,” Kumar said.

Afsar Zaidi, Founder of Exceed Group of Companies, stated, “Akshay Kumar represents consistency, credibility and scale, values that strongly align with Exceed’s approach to brand and business building. Our focus will be on creating a streamlined, future-ready ecosystem that supports strategic growth while maintaining the integrity of his brand.”

Kumar’s extensive presence across India, coupled with his long-standing recognition in cinema and with brands, positions him as a prominent figure in multiple markets.