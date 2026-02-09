Rajesh Kumar unveils ‘Decoding B2B Marketing’ book with 12 frameworks and AI layer

Gurugram: Veteran marketer Rajesh Kumar has launched ‘Decoding B2B Marketing’, positioned as India’s first visual guide to B2B marketing, at a time when ROI pressure is rising across boardrooms.

Citing research that 84% of Indian B2B CMOs now see proving ROI as a top priority, Kumar said the book is designed as a practical blueprint for teams trying to influence complex buying groups and accelerate revenue outcomes.

Published by ZebraLearn, the book was unveiled at Museo Camera, Gurugram, in the presence of marketing leaders, founders, students and industry peers.

The title is presented as a visual, AI-enabled playbook built around 12 actionable frameworks, with QR codes linking readers to interviews and conversations with CMOs and marketing leaders.

Kumar framed the need for the book around how B2B buying has changed. “B2B buying is different from consumer markets. Major technology decisions rarely hinge on a single executive. They’re shaped by a buying group, champions, decision makers, influencers, ratifiers, and users, each with distinct needs and risk thresholds,” he said.

He added that buyers now rely far less on sales for information, with a large part of discovery and evaluation moving online, shifting the burden to marketing to shape preference earlier in the journey.

The foreword to the book is written by the late Piyush Pandey, former Ogilvy India leader, who described B2B as an art and recommended the book to readers looking to “savour, enjoy, learn, and teach” the craft.

ZebraLearn and the author are positioning the book for what they call an “ask economy”, where teams increasingly expect instant, contextual answers through AI, and want marketing assets that are easy to find, explain and reuse across channels.

The book argues that AI is not replacing marketers, but pushing them toward higher-value work such as strategy, narrative design and orchestration.

Built in line with ZebraLearn’s visual-first learning approach, ‘Decoding B2B Marketing’ covers core B2B disciplines, including brand building, thought leadership, press and analyst relations, market sizing and segmentation, demand generation, channel marketing, account-based marketing, martech, and the role of AI, structured as frameworks meant for direct application.

A key product hook is ZebraLearn 2.0, which extends the book beyond print. The publisher said the content can be accessed through AskAI, and also in audio, video and quiz formats, allowing readers to learn in multiple modes.

Each chapter includes QR codes that link to conversations with practitioners, positioned as “in-the-trenches” guidance for marketers working in high-pressure growth roles.

“The time has come for new global brands to rise from Asia. I am thrilled to launch ‘Decoding B2B Marketing’ as a practical resource for career aspirants, early professionals, and startups, crafted in a format that is simple to understand and easy to apply,” Kumar said.

He added that his focus is to make B2B marketing “more accessible, learnable, and actionable” for the next generation, particularly for India’s SaaS ecosystem looking to compete globally.

The launch also ties the book to broader shifts shaping B2B go-to-market. These include a buying process involving multiple stakeholders, heavier reliance on digital channels for research and evaluation, and rising demand for skills across product marketing, account-based programs, revenue operations and analytics as teams modernise around data and AI.

‘Decoding B2B Marketing’ is available in a hardbound, full-colour print edition, along with a digital experience enabled by ZebraLearn 2.0.