JioHotstar ropes in senior talent to bolster discovery, viewer experience and AdTech

New Delhi: JioHotstar has made a fresh round of senior hires across product, engineering and advertising technology as it looks to tighten its core systems around discovery, viewer experience and monetisation.

These include Shrinivas SG (Discovery & Personalisation), Naveen Prashanth (Consumer Marketing), Abhishek Sharan (Engineering – Viewer Experience), Abhishek Varshney (AdTech), Chandru (Product Management), along with Chandramauli Singh and Nishant Paliwal, collectively strengthening the platform’s discovery, engagement, monetisation and engineering systems.

Shrinivas SG, who has joined to lead discovery and personalisation, has expertise in building large-scale search and discovery platforms.

He was previously with Flipkart, where he worked across search, catalog and trends and played a key role in developing GenAI-powered conversational commerce, with a focus on vernacular, voice and video-led discovery.

Strengthening consumer growth and engagement, Naveen Prashanth has joined from Google, where he led YouTube Shorts, Creator and Artist Marketing in India, driving brand, performance and monetisation initiatives at scale.

Earlier, he worked with McKinsey & Company, partnering with FMCG and B2C organisations on growth and transformation programmes.

On the engineering front, Abhishek Sharan has over 15 years of experience building and scaling high-traffic consumer platforms.

Prior to joining JioHotstar, he held leadership roles across the Flipkart Group and Myntra, working on platforms spanning search, recommendations, applications, advertising systems and trust & safety. Most recently, he served as Head of Engineering at SuperMoney.

Further strengthening advertising and monetisation technology, Abhishek Varshney has joined from CRED, where he spent nearly five years building products and capabilities across payments, ordering and financial engineering.

His earlier experience includes working on application platforms at Razorpay and infrastructure platforms at Flipkart.

The product and engineering leadership bench has also been strengthened by Chandramauli Singh and Nishant Paliwal from ShareChat and Cleartrip, respectively, who bring experience in building recommendation systems, scalable platform architectures and user engagement frameworks for large-scale consumer products.

As part of earlier leadership announcements, David Zakkam had joined JioHotstar to lead the analytics and data strategy charter, driving data-led decision-making across the platform.

The latest appointments were announced through an internal mailer, reflecting the company’s continued focus on strengthening its technology and platform capabilities.

The JioStar Group also recently announced the appointment of Emmy Award-winner Stephen Bugaj as Senior Vice President – GenAI Content & Technology.