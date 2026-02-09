New Delhi: Django, a creative agency, has won the digital mandate for Eva, a personal care brand under TTK Healthcare. The collaboration represents a new phase in the brand’s evolution, seeking to engage today’s consumers while remaining consistent with Eva’s established identity.
Eva, one of India’s earliest women’s deodorant brands, has been part of the daily routines of many Indian women. With the personal care landscape evolving, Django will handle content strategy, social media management, campaign creation, influencer partnerships, and overall brand storytelling, with a focus on increasing relevance, recall, and resonance across digital platforms.
Aashay Shah, Co-founder at Django Digital, said, “Eva has always been a brand with its own charm, personality, and loyal audience. What excites us is the opportunity to take that legacy into its next chapter, evolving the way Eva speaks, engages, and shows up for today’s consumers while staying true to what people already love about it.”
Arjun Siva, Head of Digital & eCommerce at TTK Healthcare, said, “Eva has always been about helping young women make Special happen in their everyday lives. Django understood that spirit right away and brought ideas that feel current, confident, and full of heart. We can’t wait to bring that to life together.”