YRF denies link between ‘Mardaani 3’ promotions and viral Delhi missing persons claims

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films (YRF) has denied allegations that its marketing for ‘Mardaani 3’ had any connection with a wave of viral social media posts claiming that over 800 people went missing in Delhi in 15 days, including a large number of women and minors.

The denial comes after Delhi Police issued a public clarification stating that the online hype around the “missing girls” narrative was being pushed through paid promotion and warned of strict action against those “creating panic for monetary gains.”

In its statement, YRF said it “strongly” rejected the accusations circulating online and emphasised that it was a “50-year-old company” built on ethical and transparent practices. The studio said it had “immense trust” in the authorities to put out facts in due course.

In a statement, it wrote, "Yash Raj Films is a 50-year-old company founded on the core principles of being highly ethical and transparent. We strongly deny the accusations floating on social media that Mardaani 3’s promotional campaign has deliberately sensationalised a sensitive issue like this, and we have immense trust in our authorities that they will share all facts and truths in due course of time."

The controversy gathered pace after reports and posts cited police data showing 807 missing person cases filed in Delhi in the first 15 days of 2026. As the number travelled across platforms, several users and creators began suggesting the timing was linked to the release of ‘Mardaani 3’, with some claiming the chatter was engineered as a publicity push.

Delhi Police, however, said there was no unusual surge in missing persons cases compared to recent trends, and indicated that the amplification, not the underlying data points, was the problem.

In its advisory, the police said it had followed leads suggesting the hype was being driven through paid promotion, and said it would act against those spreading panic for money.

‘Mardaani 3’, led by Rani Mukerji as cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, released in theatres on January 30, 2026. The franchise has historically dealt with crimes against women and trafficking-related themes, which is why the viral missing-persons narrative was quickly framed by some social media users as “too close” to the film’s subject.

The episode has also reignited scrutiny of how film marketing is evolving in the social-first era. Studios and agencies increasingly design campaigns to create conversation across short-form video, meme pages, creator networks, and community handles, because attention is fragmented and theatrical windows are under pressure.

But industry watchers say the playbook has a clear red line. Marketing that appears to blur into public safety, missing persons, crime alerts, or civic anxiety is treated very differently from a conventional hook campaign.

Even the perception of manufacturing fear can trigger backlash, invite regulatory attention, and damage a film’s brand equity, especially when the story is about sensitive issues.

That is why the Delhi Police clarification became central to the discourse. The advisory shifted the lens from the film’s theme to the broader question of who benefited from the amplification and whether paid networks were used to push a panic narrative.

YRF’s denial, meanwhile, was aimed at shutting down the suggestion that the studio had orchestrated the chatter. The studio’s statement did not comment on who may have commissioned the alleged paid promotions, but it rejected any claim that the film’s campaign deliberately sensationalised a sensitive issue.

As the debate continues online, the police have urged citizens to avoid sharing unverified claims, while investigations are expected to focus on tracing the source of paid amplification.

For the industry, the episode is a reminder that the future of film marketing is not only about reach and virality, but also about trust, accountability, and staying within clear ethical boundaries.