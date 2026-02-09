New Delhi: Direct-to-home operator Dish TV India reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 276.23 crore for the December quarter of FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 46.54 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

The company recorded an exceptional item (net loss) of Rs 70 crore in the December quarter, primarily due to an impairment charge related to intangible assets under development, capital, and other advances. Loss before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 206.23 crore during the period.

Revenue from operations declined 19.83% year-on-year to Rs 299.05 crore in the December quarter, down from Rs 373.03 crore in the same period last year. Operating revenue fell 19.8% to Rs 299.1 crore.

Total expenses rose 19.22% to Rs 510.95 crore in the third quarter of FY26. Total income, which includes other income, increased 20.23% to Rs 304.72 crore in the December quarter.

Subscription revenue fell 32.2% to Rs 224.5 crore and accounted for 88.8% of Dish TV’s revenue during the quarter. Advertising revenue, however, nearly doubled to Rs 4.8 crore.

On subscriber additions, Dish TV said growth was in line with broader industry trends, while churn reflected wider market dynamics.

The company stated it is focusing on retention through bundled offerings, connected devices and value-added services.

Commenting on the results, Chief Executive Officer Manoj Dobhal said the Indian home entertainment market is undergoing a structural shift, and the company is repositioning itself to remain competitive.

"Our hybrid offerings integrate live TV, OTT, and smart features into a single ecosystem, improving consumer convenience and engagement," he said.

Shares of Dish TV India settled at Rs 3.39 apiece on the BSE on Friday, up 0.30% from the previous close.