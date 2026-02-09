New Delhi: As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup draws attention across the country, News18 India has started airing Stump Mic, a cricket talk show running alongside the tournament from February 7.

The show is designed as a departure from traditional, analysis-heavy formats. Hosted by Anand Narasimhan, Stump Mic focuses on open discussions, opinions, match analysis, and behind-the-scenes stories from the cricketing world.

The expert panel includes prominent figures from Indian and international cricket, such as Sanjay Manjrekar, former India top-order batter and commentator; S. Sreesanth, former India fast bowler; Umesh Yadav, Indian pacer; Monty Panesar, former England spinner; and Yuvraj Dua, social media influencer.

Adding on-ground perspectives, Vimal Kumar (popularly known as Vimalwa), along with the channel’s correspondents, joins from the field to bring live updates, match-day atmosphere, and fan reactions into the studio.

The programme has two editions aligned with live matches. A pre-match show from 3:50 PM to 4:50 PM provides context ahead of play, while a post-match edition from 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM offers detailed analysis, reactions, and standout performances from the day’s game.

According to the channel, Stump Mic draws inspiration from the spontaneous chatter often picked up during live matches, combining expert insight with fan interactions.

Stump Mic will air on matchdays at 3:50 PM and 11:00 PM on News18 India.