New Delhi: Zydus Wellness’ nutritional drink brand Complan has appointed young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as its brand ambassador and introduced a new campaign titled ‘Thoda Plan, Thoda Complan’. The campaign will be released nationally across television and digital platforms.

The company said the campaign centres on themes of routine, parental support and nutrition in children’s development, with Sooryavanshi’s early cricket journey used as the narrative backdrop. The television commercial depicts his training years and the role of family support alongside nutrition in his progression.

Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness, said, “At Complan, our purpose has always been rooted in enabling potential. As expectations from children’s nutrition evolve, we are focused on supporting families through credible, science-backed solutions, and values that emphasize preparation and discipline. Vaibhav’s journey reflects this very philosophy. His disciplined approach to growth resonates strongly with Complan’s focus on building sustainable, well-rounded development in children.”

Complan said the campaign will extend across multiple consumer touchpoints, including television, digital films and influencer-led content. The company noted that its communication continues to focus on growth and broader aspects of child development as part of its positioning within the nutrition category.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi said, “I have been drinking Complan for as long as I can remember, so it’s not just a brand to me, it’s been my partner from the local nets to the national stage. Breaking records takes more than just luck. It takes a daily plan, my mom’s support, and the right nutrition to keep me sharp. It’s that 'Thoda Plan, Thoda Complan' vibe doing the work every day so I can chase these big dreams. When you have a plan and the right fuel, you feel like you can take on anyone."

The campaign marks Complan’s latest marketing initiative as the brand continues to position itself within the children’s nutrition segment through advertising and partnerships.

