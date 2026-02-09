New Delhi: Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has acquired a majority stake in Australia-based Goodness Group Global Pty, the company said in a statement on Saturday. Financial details and the size of the stake were not disclosed.

The acquisition includes Goodness Group’s “better-for-you” beverage business and marks RCPL’s entry into the Australian market while expanding its presence overseas. Under the partnership, RCPL will support the distribution of Goodness Group’s brands, including Nexba and PACE, in additional markets such as India.

“Under the strategic partnership, RCPL will help promote Goodness Group’s flagship healthy beverages brands like Nexba and PACE - a hydration brand co-created with Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins, across newer markets including India,” the companies said in a joint statement.

Sydney-based Goodness Group Global offers a range of beverages positioned around health and wellness across Australia and several international markets. Its portfolio includes Nexba, PACE, protein beverage brand BISON and liquid breakfast brand GOOD BREKKIE.

RCPL has been expanding its beverages and personal care portfolio across domestic and international markets. The company’s existing beverage range includes RasKik and Sun Crush juices, zero-sugar carbonated soft drinks and herbal beverage brand Shunya. It has also introduced its Campa soft drink brand in multiple markets and operates in regions including the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

“With our strong supply chain and distribution capabilities, RCPL will ensure expansion of GGG’s brands across newer markets and wide availability in India. This move will further help RCPL meet its promise of making the global quality accessible to everyone,” RCPL Director T Krishnakumar said.

Troy Douglas, Founder of Goodness Group, said, “In RCPL, we have found an incredibly strong and sophisticated partner as part of our evolution as we become a global player in up to 50 Western markets over the next five years. This partnership will provide an opportunity for the business to become the global leader in the ‘Better-For-You’ category.”

RCPL was demerged from Reliance Retail and became a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries from December 1, 2025. The company has also acquired personal care brand Velvette and relaunched it across several product categories.