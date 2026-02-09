New Delhi: OpenAI is setting up an “ads integrity” team as it prepares to introduce advertising within ChatGPT, with a focus on safeguards around advertiser verification, brand safety and user trust, according to a news report by Business Insider.

The role, advertised in late January, describes a high-impact engineering position within a newly created team responsible for building systems to support the company’s emerging advertising business while maintaining trust and safety standards.

The listing suggests the team will develop tools and processes to help scale advertising operations without undermining the reliability of ChatGPT’s responses.

Technology companies with large advertising businesses typically establish dedicated teams to address issues such as fraud, harmful content and brand safety. OpenAI confirmed earlier that it plans to test advertising within ChatGPT, and the formation of an integrity-focused team indicates that these structures are being developed alongside the rollout.

The job description also indicates that the team will work on “know your customer” (KYC) systems for advertisers, intended to verify identities and assess risk. Such systems are widely used across digital platforms to detect scam advertising and other forms of misuse. Concerns around fraudulent ads have been a recurring issue for major technology platforms, particularly those with self-service ad tools.

An OpenAI spokesperson confirmed that a limited test of advertising will be introduced on ChatGPT’s free version and its Go tier in the United States in the coming weeks. Participation in the early programme will require a minimum spend of $200,000, and the company plans to track basic metrics such as clicks and impressions while evaluating additional measurement tools as the testing progresses.