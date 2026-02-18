0

Advertising Marketing

Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 18, 2026

Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
Updated On
New Update
BMI-Logo
  • Feb 18, 2026 10:53 IST

    MeitY says viral spread is the biggest risk from synthetic media

    The central risk in the synthetic media ecosystem, officials said, is not the creation of AI-generated content itself, but its amplification. Read more...



  • Feb 18, 2026 10:49 IST

    As synthetic media goes viral, advertisers push for tamper-proof trust signals

    ai india summit

    At India AI Impact Summit 2026, Adobe’s Andy Parsons and other speakers backed standards such as C2PA content credentials to help brands verify how AI-era campaigns are created and edited, as policymakers flagged deepfake virality risks. Read more...



  • Feb 18, 2026 10:23 IST

    Havas says India lifted APAC growth in 2025; plans 5-10 acquisitions in 2026

    Group reports 3.1% organic growth and net income for the group of 189 million euros in 2025; targets 13.2–13.5% adjusted EBIT margin in 2026. Read more...



  • Feb 18, 2026 10:17 IST

    Warner Bros turns down Paramount’s revised bid, seeks ‘best and final’ proposal

    Paramount informally floated a $31-per-share price, prompting engagement, but Warner Bros signalled preference for the Netflix deal as shares in both companies rose. Read more...



  • Feb 18, 2026 10:12 IST

    VETO rolls out expert-led T20 World Cup programming to build its ‘second screen’ CTV play

    Platform ropes in Aakash Chopra, Ravichandran Ashwin, S Badrinath and journalist Samip Rajguru for previews, analysis and watch-alongs, available exclusively on VETO. Read more...



  • Feb 18, 2026 10:04 IST

    MAGGI Spicy campaign celebrates young people who follow their own path

    The new campaign highlights Gen Z’s self-assurance and individuality, connecting with young consumers through taste, choice, and expression. Read more...



  • Feb 18, 2026 09:54 IST

    India Today Group introduces AI news anchor ‘Sutra’ at India AI Impact Summit

    Built with BharatGen and showcased by MeitY, Sutra will deliver real-time summit takeaways. Read more...



  • Feb 18, 2026 09:22 IST

    AI Impact Summit advisory: Convention sessions end by 4.30 pm on Feb 18; Gate 4 only for exit

    Officials cautioned that intermittent traffic restrictions may be experienced between 4 pm and 11 pm in and around the ITPO area. Read more...



  • Feb 18, 2026 09:15 IST

    Galgotias faces online wrath for displaying ‘Orion’ robodog at AI Impact Summit

    Several posts on X claimed the robot was an off-the-shelf product and questioned why it was being projected as part of an “AI ecosystem” pitch at a national-level summit. Read more...



  • Feb 18, 2026 09:11 IST

    Beyond Galgotias: The AI posturing problem no one wants to name

    A summit showcase triggers a bigger question: are we building real capability in data, talent and systems, or rewarding optics that look like innovation but aren’t?. Read more...



  • Feb 18, 2026 09:07 IST

    NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang skips India AI Impact Summit due to illness

    NVIDIA South Asia MD Vishal Dhupar says Huang “caught a bug” after three weeks of travel; IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw calls attendance a personal choice, says NVIDIA is in talks on AI infrastructure investments. Read more...



digital television advertising Marketing
Advertisment