Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 18, 2026

- Feb 18, 2026 10:53 IST
MeitY says viral spread is the biggest risk from synthetic media
The central risk in the synthetic media ecosystem, officials said, is not the creation of AI-generated content itself, but its amplification.
- Feb 18, 2026 10:49 IST
As synthetic media goes viral, advertisers push for tamper-proof trust signals
At India AI Impact Summit 2026, Adobe's Andy Parsons and other speakers backed standards such as C2PA content credentials to help brands verify how AI-era campaigns are created and edited, as policymakers flagged deepfake virality risks.
- Feb 18, 2026 10:23 IST
Havas says India lifted APAC growth in 2025; plans 5-10 acquisitions in 2026
Group reports 3.1% organic growth and net income for the group of 189 million euros in 2025; targets 13.2–13.5% adjusted EBIT margin in 2026.
- Feb 18, 2026 10:17 IST
Warner Bros turns down Paramount’s revised bid, seeks ‘best and final’ proposal
Paramount informally floated a $31-per-share price, prompting engagement, but Warner Bros signalled preference for the Netflix deal as shares in both companies rose.
- Feb 18, 2026 10:12 IST
VETO rolls out expert-led T20 World Cup programming to build its ‘second screen’ CTV play
Platform ropes in Aakash Chopra, Ravichandran Ashwin, S Badrinath and journalist Samip Rajguru for previews, analysis and watch-alongs, available exclusively on VETO.
- Feb 18, 2026 10:04 IST
MAGGI Spicy campaign celebrates young people who follow their own path
The new campaign highlights Gen Z's self-assurance and individuality, connecting with young consumers through taste, choice, and expression.
- Feb 18, 2026 09:54 IST
India Today Group introduces AI news anchor ‘Sutra’ at India AI Impact Summit
Built with BharatGen and showcased by MeitY, Sutra will deliver real-time summit takeaways.
- Feb 18, 2026 09:22 IST
AI Impact Summit advisory: Convention sessions end by 4.30 pm on Feb 18; Gate 4 only for exit
Officials cautioned that intermittent traffic restrictions may be experienced between 4 pm and 11 pm in and around the ITPO area.
- Feb 18, 2026 09:15 IST
Galgotias faces online wrath for displaying ‘Orion’ robodog at AI Impact Summit
Several posts on X claimed the robot was an off-the-shelf product and questioned why it was being projected as part of an "AI ecosystem" pitch at a national-level summit.
- Feb 18, 2026 09:11 IST
Beyond Galgotias: The AI posturing problem no one wants to name
A summit showcase triggers a bigger question: are we building real capability in data, talent and systems, or rewarding optics that look like innovation but aren't?.
- Feb 18, 2026 09:07 IST
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang skips India AI Impact Summit due to illness
NVIDIA South Asia MD Vishal Dhupar says Huang "caught a bug" after three weeks of travel; IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw calls attendance a personal choice, says NVIDIA is in talks on AI infrastructure investments.
