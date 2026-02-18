New Delhi: Nestlé India has introduced a digital campaign centred on its MAGGI Spicy range, built around a culturally resonant idea. The campaign addresses the scrutiny young people often face for taking unconventional paths, whether in their careers, passions, or everyday choices, responding with quiet, self-assured confidence through the tagline, “Mujhe Mirch Nahi Lagti”.

The campaign focuses on celebrating Gen Z’s belief in backing their own decisions. It positions MAGGI Spicy as reflecting their individuality, using spice as a metaphor for both playful enjoyment and self-expression.

Rupali Rattan, Director, Foods, Nestlé India, commented on the campaign: “We are celebrating a generation that is confident in its choices and unafraid to express themselves. This campaign reflects our belief that great taste goes hand in hand with strong individuality and that young people today are redefining what success and self-expression look like on their own terms.”

By taking a distinct approach within the spicy category, MAGGI Spicy emphasises that the product is not solely about heat but also about flavour and personality. The range includes Cheesy, Garlic, and Manchurian variants, which have seen positive reception among MAGGI consumers.

The campaign will be rolled out across social media platforms, reinforcing MAGGI’s engagement with young audiences in India and capturing the essence of the statement, “I Love MAGGI Spicy, Mujhe Mirch Nahi Lagti.”

Watch the campaign film: