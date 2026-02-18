India AI Impact Summit extends Expo till Feb 21; public entry on Feb 20-21

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday informed that the India AI Impact Summit 2026 has been extended by a day, keeping the AI Expo open till February 21, 2026, amid what they described as an “overwhelming response” from visitors and delegates.

S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said the additional day has been added to accommodate the turnout the summit has seen since the opening.

The extension comes as access protocols at Bharat Mandapam have been changing daily because of high-security movements around the Prime Minister’s presence.

With the main summit programming and VIP schedule tightening movement in the convention zone, the organisers have been leaning on the expo as a way to keep the experience running for participants even when sessions face restrictions.

As per the updated plan, the AI Expo will be open for the public on February 20 and February 21, while it will remain closed on February 19.

Earlier, senior government officials had said delegate movement inside Bharat Mandapam would be curtailed for two days due to VIP movements.

Delegates attending the conference were told to vacate the convention area by 4.30 pm as the Prime Minister was scheduled to host a dinner for state guests and business leaders later in the evening.

Officials had also communicated staggered access for different zones on February 19, including restrictions during the inaugural session.

The expo was positioned as the primary holding area for delegates once they were moved out of the convention halls, with exit through designated gates as security corridors were cleared.

The AI Impact Summit, hosted at Bharat Mandapam, has drawn large crowds since Day 1, with heavy footfall reported across gates and exhibition zones.

The govt’s decision to add a public expo day is expected to ease pressure on peak-hour access and give startups and exhibitors a wider window to engage with visitors.