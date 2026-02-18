AI Impact Summit advisory: Convention sessions end by 4.30 pm on Feb 18; Gate 4 only for exit

New Delhi: Delegates at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 will face restricted access at Bharat Mandapam over February 18 and 19 due to VIP movements and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence, senior government officials said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) officials said registered delegates at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre will be required to vacate the floating areas after 3.30 pm and exit the convention area by 4.30 pm on February 18.

They said the Prime Minister is scheduled to host a dinner for state guests and business leaders after 6 pm.

Digital India Managing Director and CEO Akhil Kumar said the Bharat Mandapam Expo Arena will remain open till 8 pm from February 18 onwards, citing high delegate interest.

“Delegates can move to the expo area after vacating the convention area. Exit will be only through Gate 4 throughout the day,” Kumar told reporters.

As per the official advisory for February 18, delegates were asked to use public transport, metro services or cabs due to limited parking at the venue.

Gate 4 will be operational from 8 am onwards for drop-offs by cars and cabs. Gate 10 will be open from 8 am to 4.30 pm for delegates arriving by metro, the advisory said.

Officials cautioned that intermittent traffic restrictions may be experienced between 4 pm and 11 pm in and around the ITPO area.

Media entry at Bharat Mandapam will be through Gate 5A from 8 am onwards, as per the access protocol.

Limited self-drive parking has been earmarked at Purana Qila Parking (about 1.6 km), Zoo Parking Space (about 3 km) and JLN Stadium Parking (about 4.8 km), with shuttle services planned to Bharat Mandapam Gate 4.

Within the Bharat Mandapam complex, delegates were advised to use designated golf carts to reach their respective venues. Shuttle services will also run outside the campus between Gates 4, 7 and 10.

At Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, entry for pedestrians, metro users, drop-offs and self-drive vehicles will be through Gate 2, the advisory said.

Kumar said the Prime Minister will inaugurate the main summit on February 19, and there will be restricted entry during the inaugural session. He added that the expo area will open for all delegates from 11 am onwards on February 19, including the media centre in Hall 1.

The advisory asked attendees to follow on-ground instructions and cooperate with security and traffic personnel for the smooth conduct of the event.