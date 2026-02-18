Zee scales syndication with MCN network, vertical video and audio adaptations

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee) said it has scaled up its syndication business to monetise its content library across digital platforms and international markets, with a sharper focus on short-form formats, dubbing partnerships and audio adaptations.

A key part of the expansion is an MCN license and a network of more than 350 channels that Zee has onboarded into its syndication ecosystem, which it said will help manage, distribute and monetise content at scale across major digital platforms.

The company is also adapting titles into newer formats to match changing consumption patterns. It said it has partnered with micro-drama platform Story TV to reimagine select library titles into vertical-format, short-duration episodes aimed at mobile-first audiences.

On international monetisation, Zee said the syndication vertical is expanding through foreign-language dubbing and regional partnerships across Europe, Africa and Latin America, to distribute Indian content to wider audiences.

Zee said it has also started monetising its library on audio platforms, including audio remake rights for legacy IPs such as ‘Zee Horror Show’, with more titles currently being adapted into audio-first formats.

In addition, the company said it is making progress in monetising non-exclusive digital rights for library films and is converting select shows and movies from horizontal to vertical viewing formats to improve reach and discovery on short-form and syndication-led platforms.

Vinod Johri, Business Head, Syndication, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, “Syndication has become a powerful growth lever for us by allowing our content to travel further, adapt faster and monetise smarter. With our MCN network, global partnerships and focus on new formats such as vertical video and audio adaptations, we are building a future-ready syndication engine that unlocks sustained value from our content library.”