Galgotias faces online wrath for displaying ‘Orion’ robodog at AI Impact Summit

New Delhi: Galgotias University’s showcase of a robot dog at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 has sparked a social media backlash, with users alleging the institution presented an imported device as an indigenous innovation.

The device, labelled “Orion” at the university’s display, was widely compared online to Unitree’s commercially available robot dog.

Several posts on X claimed the robot was an off-the-shelf product and questioned why it was being projected as part of an “AI ecosystem” pitch at a national-level summit.

The criticism escalated through the day, with users posting side-by-side comparisons and accusing the university of passing off a purchased product as homegrown.

Following the backlash, Galgotias University issued a detailed clarification on X.

In the post, the university said it had “recently acquired” the robodog from Unitree and described it as a learning tool for students.

“It is not merely a machine on display — it is a classroom in motion,” the statement said, adding that students were experimenting with the device and testing its limits as part of hands-on learning.

The university also made a categorical point on authorship. “Let us be clear — Galgotias has not built this robodog, neither have we claimed,” it said.

Galgotias further argued that sourcing global technologies is part of its approach to keep students exposed to cutting-edge tools.

The statement said the institution will continue to bring technologies from across the world so students can study them, challenge them, improve upon them, and eventually create solutions from India.

The controversy also triggered sharp reactions in the platform’s “Readers added context” section under the post, where a critical note accused the university of harming the country’s reputation and used strong language against the institution.

The India AI Impact Summit, hosted at Bharat Mandapam, has seen strong footfall and wide participation from government, industry, startups and academia. It is scheduled to continue through February 20.