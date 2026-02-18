DD Free Dish e-auctions: 26 slots sold amid big reset in news; movies, GEC also ease

New Delhi: The first two days of the 8th annual DD Free Dish e-auctions signalled a clear cooling in pricing across genres, with 26 MPEG-2 slots sold across Buckets A+, A, B, C and D at levels below last year’s early clearances.

The sharpest correction came in Bucket C (Hindi news), where the first six slots closed in a tight band of Rs 8.6 crore to Rs 8.65 crore on Day 2, far lower than the Rs 13.4 crore to Rs 14.35 crore range seen for the first six slots in 2025.

NDTV India, like last year, emerged as the first successful bidder in the Hindi news bucket, picking up the opening slot for Rs 8.6 crore. Republic Bharat, Zee News and India TV followed, buying a slot each at the same price. News Nation and ABP News were the fifth and sixth successful bidders, and both paid Rs 8.65 crore.

Day 1 had opened with eight winners across Buckets A+ and A, a sharper start than previous years when the first day was largely used for training and rehearsals. Sony PAL topped the A+ (Hindi/Urdu GEC) winners at Rs 16.55 crore, while Sony WAH led the early A (Hindi/Urdu Movies) clearances at Rs 13.95 crore.

On Day 2, the auctions widened beyond news, with additional slots sold in Bucket A, and fresh clearances recorded in Buckets B and D.

In Bucket A, Star Utsav Movies closed at Rs 13.45 crore, Zee Action Cinema at Rs 13.40 crore, Zee Anmol 2 at Rs 13.30 crore, and Goldmines at Rs 13.35 crore. The first two A slots, Sony WAH at Rs 13.95 crore and Zee Anmol Cinema at Rs 13.45 crore, had been picked up on Day 1.

Bucket B also saw early winners. Zee Biscope took the first slot at Rs 10.60 crore, Bhojpuri Cinema closed at Rs 10.50 crore, and B4U Bhojpuri at Rs 10.20 crore. Show Box, Unique TV and B4U Music each closed at Rs 10.25 crore.

In Bucket D, Russia Today picked up the first slot at Rs 9.75 crore, while GTC Punjabi closed at Rs 9.20 crore.

Reserve prices for Round 1 are Rs 15 crore for Bucket A+, Rs 12 crore for Bucket A, Rs 10 crore for Bucket B, Rs 7 crore for Bucket C and Rs 6 crore for Bucket D.

The Day 1 and Day 2 results indicate premiums are still being paid over reserve, but at materially lower levels than last year in key buckets, especially Hindi news.

Bidding is expected to move faster in the remaining rounds, following Prasar Bharati’s first amendment to the 2025 methodology, effective January 9, 2026.

The change removed the separate “Bucket R” for certain regional language channels, folding Schedule 8 regional languages (except Hindi and Urdu) into Bucket D, and raising the minimum entry point for those players to Bucket D’s Rs 6 crore reserve.

DD Free Dish winners: 2026 (Days 1–2) vs 2025 (where available)