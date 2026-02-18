New Delhi: The government has formally articulated its position on the Galgotias University controversy at the India AI Impact Summit, with MeitY Secretary S Krishnan stating that any exhibit found to be misleading cannot be allowed to continue at the event.

“If an exhibit is found to be misleading or falsely presented, such participation should not continue at the expo,” Krishnan said, setting the tone for how the Centre views the episode involving a robotic dog branded as ‘Orion’ at the summit in Bharat Mandapam.

Galgotias had showcased the quadruped robot during the summit, where it was presented in media interactions as part of the university’s AI innovation display.

The device was subsequently identified as the Unitree Go2, an AI-powered robot manufactured in China and commercially available online for approximately Rs 2-3 lakh, prompting allegations that imported technology was being passed off as indigenous innovation. Government sources later confirmed that the university had been asked to remove its stall and vacate the venue.

Addressing the issue, Krishnan stressed that the India AI Impact Summit is intended as a platform to showcase innovation, not to function as a commercial marketplace.

“This exhibition is meant to showcase genuine and real work and the way innovators present their ideas. It is not intended to be used for any other purpose or to create controversy around the exhibits. A proper code of conduct must be followed, and there is no intention to encourage plagiarism or misinformation in any form,” he said.

He further emphasised that certification norms applicable to products meant for sale do not automatically apply to demonstrations at exhibitions.

“This is an exhibition, not a marketplace. The products displayed here are not necessarily meant for sale, where certification and standardisation would become necessary. Certification applies when something is intended for public distribution or commercial sale.

If everything shown at an exhibition were required to be certified, it could end up restricting innovation, and that is not the intention,” Krishnan added.

However, he maintained that misleading claims remain a serious concern.

“The primary concern arises when something is misleading or when misinformation is presented. Misleading claims are a serious issue. The entire world has come to see the work being done, and the reputation of those doing good work should not be damaged because of one mistake,” he said, urging the media to keep the focus on meaningful contributions by startups and innovators.

The controversy began after a video circulated online showing a representative from Galgotias University’s Centre of Excellence demonstrating the robotic dog during a media interaction. The robot, renamed ‘Orion’, was positioned as part of the university’s AI innovation showcase.

Social media users and independent observers quickly identified the machine as the Unitree Go2. An X Community Note flagged the presentation as misleading, stating that the device had been explicitly portrayed as developed by the university’s team.

During interactions at the summit, a university representative also said that Rs 350 crore had been invested in building a comprehensive AI ecosystem, describing the institution as the first private university to make such an investment.

Galgotias University subsequently clarified that it had not claimed to have built the robotic dog from scratch and that the device was procured as a learning tool for students.

In a statement posted on X, the university described the robot as “a classroom in motion” and said students were experimenting with it to expand their knowledge. It argued that innovation “knows no borders” and that sourcing advanced technologies globally was meant to provide hands-on exposure.