Galgotias told to vacate India AI Impact Summit after Chinese robot dog row

New Delhi: Galgotias University has been asked to remove its stall and vacate the ongoing India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam immediately, according to the government sources.

The move comes amid controversy over the university presenting a robotic dog named Orion, which was imported from China and passed off as an indigenous innovation.

The controversy began when a video circulated showing a woman from the university’s Centre of Excellence demonstrating the robodog during a media interaction. The device on display is the Unitree Go2, an AI-powered robot sold online for around two to three lakh rupees.

Several observers accused Galgotias of misrepresenting the imported technology as a homegrown product. The university initially clarified that it had never claimed to build the robodog and that the device was acquired solely as a learning tool for students.

In a statement posted on X, it said the robot is a classroom in motion and students are experimenting with it to expand their knowledge.

Despite the clarification, a fact-check from the X community noted that the university’s claim was misleading. The robot had been named Orion and explicitly presented as developed by the university’s team. A university representative present at the event claimed that Rs 350 crore was spent to create a comprehensive AI ecosystem for students.

Netizens argued that when a purchased device is placed at the centre of a summit display and branded as a product reveal, the audience naturally assumes it was built in-house.

Galgotias University has defended its actions as an effort to give students hands-on exposure to advanced technologies sourced from global hubs. The university stated that innovation knows no borders and that the initiative was meant to inspire transformation.