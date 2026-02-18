New Delhi: Siddharth Panicker has been appointed head of the Mumbai office at Edelman India, while Karthy Prasanna will lead the firm’s Bengaluru office, as part of leadership changes across its India operations announced on February 16, 2026. Both will continue to report to Bhavna Jagtiani, CEO, Edelman India.

Panicker will continue in his existing role as Head of Financial Services alongside leading the Mumbai office. He has been with the firm for more than a decade and works across banking, investment, fintech, professional services and legal sectors, advising clients on reputation, positioning and media engagement.

In his expanded role, he will oversee business performance, client leadership and talent development while supporting the firm’s presence in Mumbai.

Prasanna, who remains Consumer Technology Lead, will head the Bengaluru office, a key market for the firm’s technology-sector work in India. With close to two decades of experience across consumer technology, start-ups and digital platforms, he has worked on the expansion of the firm’s consumer technology portfolio and advised platform-led businesses on brand, launches and reputation programmes. He has also been involved in integrating AI-led thinking into communications strategy and will now focus on business growth and culture in the Bengaluru office.

Commenting on the appointments, Bhavna Jagtiani, CEO, Edelman India, said, “I have worked closely with Siddharth and Karthy as we’ve grown the business in India, and both have played an important role in strengthening our client partnerships and shaping our culture of curiosity and excellence. They combine strong business leadership with a people-first mindset, and these appointments recognise the impact they continue to have across the firm.”